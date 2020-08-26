Aug 26, 2020

Time to sing and rhyme with online storytimes!

The Kingston Frontenac Public Library will be presenting a collection of online programs for children this fall.

Children can enjoy their favourite library programs, including Family Storytime and Rhythm and Rhyme, along with new programs. Preteens can borrow a ukulele and learn a new skill in Uke Can Do It!, or pick up an art supplies kit and exercise their creativity in Art of Illustration.

Look for special events such as Guest Storytimes with Kingston WritersFest authors Matthew Forsythe and Celia Krampien, and the Ask an Author series with L.E. Carmichael this September.

“We have many different programs being offered this fall, from Baby and Me for our youngest patrons to more specialized classes for older children,” said Kristen Lemay, Programming and Outreach Librarian. “Building on the success of our online summer programs, we are piloting new programs to engage children and families while respecting physical distancing measures.”

Subscribe to the KFPL YouTube channel (www.youtube.com/user/kfplweb) to ensure that you catch the latest episodes of popular programs like Art Hive and new programs like Play Break.

To register for fall programs, visit https://calendar.kfpl.ca/events. Registration opens on September 5, 2020.

Contact: Kristen Lemay, Librarian, Programming & Outreach

