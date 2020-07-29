Susan Andrew-Allen (Director of Programs) | Jul 29, 2020

According to historical reports, it took about 6 hours for the old Kick and Push railroad to bring passengers from Renfrew to Kingston. That was if there were not breakdowns along the way

Last Sunday, in the searing heat, it took a group of cyclists 50% longer, about 9 hours, to pedal the 170km trip over the K&P rail trail, with a detour or two along the way. The next morning, they did it all again, in reverse, in even hotter weather.

The four riders are all associated with the Gravel Cup, a series of cycling events organised by Brendan Gorman, who led this ride with of COVID-19, so we took the opportunity to do this K&P Trail ride,” said Gorman, between gulps of water in a shady corner of the Rock Hill B&B just after noon on Sunday, July 26, just under 100 kilometers into the first leg of the ride.

The cyclists were accompanied by an ATV, driven by a member of the Ontario Federation of ATV’s (OFATV).

Cycling groups and the OFATV have forged an alliance in Renfrew County, participating in each other’s events.

The ATV had to park in Verona, as they are not permitted on the K&P trail south of that point.

The cyclists stopped at Back Forty Cheese in Mississippi Station, passed by the last remaining K&P station in Clarendon, and were happy to accept fruit, vegetables and water from Greg and Arlette Rodgers of the Rock Hill B&B, but they declined an offer of a swim in Sharbot Lake.

“There is still too much left of this ride to stop and swim now, maybe when we get to Verona we can swim,” said Jennifer, one of the cyclists.

After a rest, and some more water and fruit, they were off.

At 4:24, Brendan Gorman sent out an email, “We’re almost there” it said.

The next day, at 6.22 pm, another email – “We survived … Very happy and pleased I did the ride but soc very, very tired.”

The old Pedal and Push has been reclaimed as a travel route.