Jeff Green | Nov 24, 2021

The 2021 Frontenac Access Award was presented Wednesday at the Frontenac County

offices in Glenburnie by Frontenac County Warden, Ron Vandewal.

Two recipient groups earned the award

The Snow Road Community Centre Association donated $5,000 toward the construction of accessible

washrooms at the Snow Road Community Hall at Snow Road Station in the Township of North Frontenac. The award was accepted on behalf of the group by association member, Gerry Lichty

Members of the Howe Island Ratepayers Association donated $15,000 toward accessible improvements to Norris Community Park on Howe Island in the Township of Frontenac Islands.

The award was accepted on behalf of the group by association member, Gary Johnson.

“To me, the Access Award highlights examples of neighbours in Frontenac volunteering to work together to welcome and support each other,” says Frontenac County Warden, Ron Vandewal. “On behalf of Frontenac County Council, I’d like to thank Gerry and Gary — and all their friends and colleagues who earned and share in

this award with them — for their hard work, dedication, and contributions to your communities.”

About the Frontenac Access Award: The County of Frontenac, in partnership with the Frontenac Accessibility Advisory Committee, created the Access Award in 2013 to recognize persons, groups or organizations that have made or are making a significant contribution, financial or otherwise, towards improving access beyond legislative requirements for persons in the County of Frontenac who are living with disabilities.

Access can include designing new or renovated buildings, an employment program, a transportation system, a recreational or leisure program, or anything that contributes significantly to persons with disabilities living independently.

Previous recipients are the Verona Lions Club (2013), Joe Ryan and Brenden Hicks of Accessible Living (2014), Doug Lovegrove of Verona (2015), the Bellrock Community Hall Association (2016), John Weatherall (2017), New Leaf Link (2018), Southern Frontenac Community Services (2019), Rural Frontenac Community Services Drivers and Inverary Youth Activities (2020.)