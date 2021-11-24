Craig Bakay | Nov 24, 2021

Of the six people who signed in to comment on Central Frontenac’s online public meeting Nov. 16 on the composition and size of Council, five said they were in favour of the status quo (two members from each of four wards and a mayor elected at large). One participant wanted to see Council reduced to one member from each ward plus a mayor elected at large.

CAO/Clerk Cathy MacMunn said they have also received nine emails wherein three were in favour of the status quo, one wanted to see a six-member Council (one member from each ward, a mayor and a deputy mayor elected at large) and five favoured a five-person Council.

So, for a total of 16 responses, eight favoured the status quo, six favoured a five-person Council and one a six-person Council.

MacMunn also said that for the 2022 election, MPAC numbers are at 6,510 seasonal residents and 3,365 residents. Mayor Frances Smith noted significant growth in the Township, saying that as she remembered it, there were about 7,000 residents total for the previous election.

Mitchell Laufman, representing the 60-member Big Clear Lake Association, said they sent their members a survey, which produced results that overwhelmingly favoured the status quo.

“Two councillors per ward gives us more diversity of points of view,” Laufman said. “A big concern a lot of people have is that with fewer councillors, the deck will be stacked.

“People don’t trust Council.”

Daniel Biafore, who identified himself as a member of the BCLA, said he too favoured the status quo.

Bill Wilson was the lone smaller council advocate.

“I’m a strong believer in small government,” Wilson said. “Given our population density now, I feel we’re overrepresented.

“I’m sympathetic to the amount of work involved for councillors but I’m in favour of a five-person council.”

Ken Fisher didn’t agree.

“The smaller the government is, the greater citizens have to rely on the bureaucracy,” Fisher said. “I’m very at home with the representation we have (and) I’m all in favour of the status quo.”

The final two participants were also in favour of the status quo, at least for now.”

“My property taxes are killing me,” said Terry Kennedy. “I’ve found many Council decisions I disagree with and border on the dumb.”

He said the proposed $67,000 savings represent only 0.7 percent.

“I suggest we have a larger look at where we are . . . we always seem to be having an organizational creep,” he said. “I’d rather see us look at a larger picture.

“My leaning is to the status quo pending a larger review.”

Louise Moody questioned the need for wards but suggested the question be put to a referendum in the next election.

“I’m probably for the status quo in the short term.”

She also suggested looking at a single tier government in the near future might render the question moot, which brought a response from Coun. Bill MacDonald (who had also said at the beginning of the meeting councillors were there to listen, not to insert their own opinions).

“I conclude that’s a suggestion of one level of government not being at the county level,” MacDonald said.

“That’s going a little far,” said Smith. “Let’s work on Council size first.

“It’s good to have a discussion on this kind of stuff.”