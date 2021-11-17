Craig Bakay | Nov 17, 2021

Central Frontenac Council rejected a staff report recommending the septic re-inspection program be deferred for 2022, sending it back to the septic re-inspection implementation committee (Mayor Frances Smith, Coun. Tom Dewey and Coun. Bill MacDonald) for recommendations as to having the program pick up where it left off.

The report came to Council’s regular (online) meeting Nov. 9.

In his report, Manager of Development Services/CBO Andy Dillon said that the program ran for one year before the covid-19 pandemic hit and “significant procedural issues were encountered the first year of the program which have not yet been resolved.”

Dillon’s report said that in 2019, a list of 300 properties to be inspected was generated but only 185 were inspected.

“Some properties were found to be vacant, not waterfront, could not be located, or their septic was less than 10 years old,” the report said.

There was also a communications issue. The Township contracted the Mississippi Rideau Septic System Office to conduct the inspections.

“MRSSO mailed out an information package that stated the re-inspection was free, but the Central Frontenac bylaw 2018-49 specified a fee of $100 billed to the property owner,” the report said.

It also said that Central Frontenac currently has 4,183 residential units, all of which have some type of on-site sewage disposal.

“We recently gained access to over 6,000 historical sewage system records for Central Frontenac (and) to implement this program properly, staff need to generate a list of all sewage systems, determine where and when they were installed, and link them to a roll number.

“The records we received are mainly identified by lot and concession of the former amalgamated townships.”

Dillon said to implement the program the first year would require 35 weeks in staff time.

Dillon told Council the communication issue was dealt with but described the records as a mountain of information.

“It was kind of rushed when I first came in,” he said. “I wasn’t very happy with how it was rolled out.”

However, Coun. Tom Dewey wanted the program to push forward in 2022 nonetheless.

“I know we’ve had our issues but I’m a little disappointed we haven’t done some of the back-office work so we can go ahead when the time comes,” he said. “I’m not happy the report wasn’t more pro-active.

“I can’t support putting the program away for 2022.”

“I’ve heard from two lake associations who don’t want it put on the back burner for 2022,” said Mayor Frances Smith.

“It appears the lack of paperwork is the biggest obstacle,” said Coun. Bill MacDonald. “Maybe we should look for a grant to help us.”

“The estimated cost for the work is $1,000 per week for 35 weeks,” said Dillon. “At this point we don’t even know how many systems we need to inspect with bunkies, trailers on lots and commercial properties.”

No festival of Trees this year

In her Mayor’s Remarks section, Mayor Frances Smith announced that only the luminaria portion of the Festival of Trees would be observed this year, on Dec. 18 around 5 or 5:30 p.m.

She also congratulated the Lions Club for celebrating 70 years of service in the area and the Legion for 75 years.

She also said Dep. Mayor Nicki Gowdy would be filling in for her at Remembrance Day services as a back injury requires her to “stay close to my couch.”

Oso Hall construction

Manager of Development Services/CBO Andy Dillon reported that work on the new accessible ramp to Oso Hall is well underway but new doors will not arrive for 6 weeks and curtains for the stage and windows should arrive by the end of the month.

He said the entire project should be substantially complete by the end of the year.

Vaccine policy

Council discussed its pending covid-19 vaccination policy with a final policy expected later in November.