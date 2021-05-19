Jeff Green | May 19, 2021

While there are many good options for bedding plants locally and at garden centres in nearby cities, Unusual Acres bedding plants are produced using some of the soil and plant techniques that Sarah and Pete have been exploring for several years.

“All of our plants are grown using only natural farm made inputs, worm composting, and fermentation. There is no use of synthetic pesticides, fungicides, or fertilisers. They're healthy and huge, just tuck them straight into the garden and don't worry about the many issues that can occur with tiny seedlings, they'll be producing food before you know it,” Sarah said.

Here is an incomplete list of plants that are available at Unusual Acres:

Herbs – Oregano, Large Leaf Basil, Purple Basil, Lemon Balm, Catnip, Spearmint, Chives, White Sage, Garden Sage, Parsley, Bunching Green Onions, Bunching Purple Onions.

Vegetables – Peppers – Bell, Black Hungarian, Jalapeno, Red Chilli, Cayenne, Super Hots, Thai Dragon, Habanero, Scotch Bonnet, Ghost – Tomatoes – Beefsteak, Bonny Best, Black Krim, Italian Heirloom, Cherry, Black Cherry, Sugary, Patio, Yellow Golf Cherry, Black Cherry, Roma – Brassicas - Cauliflower, Broccoli.

Flowers - Pansies – (Purple/Black, Purple/Yellow) – Marigolds, Sunflowers, (Black Oil, Striped, Teddy Bear).

Unusual Acres will be open this weekend for farm gate sales at 1786 Clarendon Road. Pre-orders are available through their Facebook page or through email at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . Delivery options can also be discussed with them directly.