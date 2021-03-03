Craig Bakay | Mar 03, 2021

Covid vaccinations could be coming to Central Frontenac soon, Mayor Frances Smith told Council at its regular (online) meeting Tuesday during the Mayor’s opening remarks.

“We’re aiming at the first part of April,” she said. “We’ll start with people 80 and older in the first batch and then 75 and older in the second.”

She said it “looks like” vaccinations will take place at the fire hall in Sharbot Lake, but the location is still pending approval from the KFL&A Health Unit and the Ministry of Health.

“We’re (Township staff) working with the Family Health Team and the Health Unit on the details but the plan has to be approved by the Ministry,” she said. “We’re not sure how many people we can vaccinate in a day because you have to come in and be seated to get your shot and then wait 15 minutes to see if there are any side effects.”

Community Halls

Still with covid-related topics, Chief Building Official Andy Dillon gave his report on re-opening community halls, which have been closed since March 17, 2020 and Council passed a resolution to open the halls, since the area has been placed in the Green Zone by the Ontario Ministry of Health.

Dillon said that anyone wanting to use (rent) the halls will have to submit a plan of guidelines and procedures that fit with public health guidelines and Ontario’s reopening framework. Rural Frontenac Community Services has already submitted such a plan for their Early ON programs.

Cleaning the hall after an event is a big part of rental plan.

Coun. Bill MacDonald asked if that would have an impact on the budget.

“No,” said Dillon. “We supply cleaning materials and we have a stock of covid-related cleaner (including hand sanitizer).”

“It’s not usual that we have more than one event per hall per day,” said Mayor Frances Smith.

“No, I think Arden is the only hall that sometimes does but if we run into that, we’ll address it then,” Dillon said.

CAO/Clerk Cathy MacMunn said the cleaning supplies have been paid out of covid funds provided by the Province as well as one Clorox 360 sanitizing machine that is portable and housed at the Township office.

“We have also applied for a $17,000 grant for four more smaller machines, the same ones as North and South Frontenac have,” she said. “There will be one at each fire station.”

“The big thing is that every user will have to have a plan that we’ll have a look at,” said Smith.

Recycling budget

One thing in this year’s budget that got a lot more expensive is the contract for picking up the garbage and recycling at Township Facilities.

Council awarded the three-year contract to J. & J. Landscaping of Sydenham for $88,050 excluding HST.

CBO Andy Dillon said the previous three-year contract, with B.E.E. Sanitation was for $30,325 excluding HST. He said B.E.E. did submit a bid this year but it was received five days after the deadline and returned unopened.

There was one other bid for $145,430.22.

Asset Management praise

John Murray of PSD/Citywide gave a presentation on Central Frontenac’s Asset management plan, praising the work of Treasurer Michael McGovern.

“Central is way ahead of most of the 444 municipalities in this regard,” he said.

Central Frontenac’s asset portfolio is pegged at $97.9 million, half of which is roads and a quarter of which is bridges and culverts.

Open Air burn permit

Fire Chief Jamie Riddell presented a proposed open-air burning bylaw in which the biggest change is that the $10 burn permit is now for all year, rather than April-October.

Coun. Tom Dewey questioned the need for a permit in the winter but Riddell said it allows the Department to keep better tabs on things.

“If someone calls in to activate their permit, then we can see who and where it is and we’re not sending four trucks with lights and sirens for someone who’s compliant,” he said.

The primary way to purchase burn permits is online, but Riddell said for those without computers or who aren’t comfortable using them, permits can still be purchased at the Township office with staff taking the client’s information and doing the computer work

Kennebec Trail

Gord Brown gave a presentation to Council on the Kennebec Wilderness Trails.

“We estimate (from the number of maps issued and observation) that we’ve had more than 3,000 hikers use the trails since we opened in October of 2018,” Brown said. “A lot of geo-cachers use them.

“And our usage has increased substantially since March of 2020.”

Brown asked Council for $2,800 in this year’s budget — $800 to purchase a self-propelled grass mower, $1,000 for the purchase of four picnic tables and $1,000 for the installation of an outhouse or porta-potty.