Craig Bakay | Feb 17, 2021

Central Frontenac Council’s regular (online) meeting Tuesday was one of the shortest on record, clocking in under a half-hour. (At least for the portion that was open to the public, there was a closed session that followed to discuss litigation affecting the fire department.)

Mayor Frances Smith began the meeting by giving everyone a pat on the back for “earning our way to the green (Covid) designation.

“Let’s do what we can to stay there.”

Coun. Brent Cameron noted a downtick in construction value ($98,550 vrs. $217,000 in 2020), and permit value ($1,340 vs $3,038 in 2020) despite issuing three permits in each period and wondered if that was due to Covid.

“Covid hasn’t stopped issuance of permits,” said Chief Building Official Andy Dillon. “We have three that are just waiting on septic inspection.

“I have been getting a lot of questions so I think it will be a big year.”

Coun. Bill MacDonald asked for an update on winter maintenance of equipment.

“We’ve had some minor breakdowns due to the weather,” said Public Works Manager Tyson Myers. “But it’s been a pretty standard winter.

“Even if we get a light dusting, we still have to go out plus use sand and salt.”

Alton Road

It looks like it’s back to the drawing board on Alton Road.

First brought to Council’s attention in November of 2019 and updated December, 2020, Alton Road is not recognized by the Township either as a public or private road. There are no residences on the road. One couple does use it to access their vacant property.

In his report to Council Tuesday, Public Works Manager Tyson Myers said: “Since 2016, former public works managers have indicated they would undertake some maintenance work to make the road passable, none of which came to fruition.

“To make it passable now, not only is a bridge replacement required, but the section of the road over the wetland/swamp leading to the bridge needs to be properly engineered and constructed to prevent the current situation of serious flooding over the old road bed.”

Myers said Council directed staff to speak with Rideau Valley Conservation Authority and found that studies and reports required to evaluate a road through a wetland are about $65,000 on the low end.

“It is recommended that staff continue working with the land owners to agree on a more reasonable solution that does not have such an impact on the remaining taxpayers of Central Frontenac,” the report said. “In keeping with our strategic plan recommendations, the Public Works Manger does not think the high costs of bridge replacement and road building should ever be considered to property that does not have permanent residences.”

Hollywood to Hinchinbrooke PS

Council approved a request from a film production company to use the old Hinchinbrooke Public School as a backdrop to two days of shooting.