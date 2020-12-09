Dec 09, 2020

South Frontenac and Central Frontenac Townships are each sponsoring Christmas Lights contests this year as a way to bring some more festivity to the season. Details below:

South Frontenac

Decorate your front yard and enter your property to the contest for a chance to win a $75 gift card to a local business! The categories are: Winter Wonderland Award (best overall theme), Clark Griswold Award (over-the-top decorations). As well, a third category will be awarded to the entry with the most ‘likes’ on the Township’s Facebook post of the entries: Elf’s Choice Award (top community pick). Contest rules can be found on the "Things to Do/Sports and Activities" page on the township website. southfrontenac.net

Central Frontenac

Submit a photo of your holiday lights and outdoor display for a chance to win!

Two winners per district (daytime and night- time pictures) - Olden, Kennebec, Hinchinbroke and Oso.

Registration Forms are available at the Township Office as well as by contacting This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or call 613-483-1839

Judging will take place on the weekend of Dec 19-20, with winners being announced on Monday the 21st