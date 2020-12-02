Craig Bakay | Dec 02, 2020

Central Frontenac Council once again deferred making a decision on the status of its community halls at its regular (online) meeting Nov. 24 owing to the elevation of covid status in the KFL&A health unit region to Yellow (10 people indoors, 25 people outdoors). Previously, under green conditions, capacity limits for monitored events and gatherings was a maximum of 50 indoors and 100 outdoors.

The decision was deferred to Dec. 8 meeting to allow staff to confer with the Health Unit.

“With the move to yellow Monday, we don’t know if we need separate plans for each of our halls,” said CAO/Clerk Cathy MacMunn.

The maximum occupancy for each community hall in Central Frontenac suggested in a report by CBO Andy Dillon was Olden Community Hall — 17; Kennebec Community Hall — 23; Soldiers Memorial (Oso) Community Hall — 33 and Piccadilly Community Hall — 11.

“It’s a moving target these days,” said Mayor Frances Smith.

“I’m glad to see this deferred, because right now I couldn’t vote to reopen,” said Coun. Bill MacDonald.

• • •

In a late addition to the meeting agenda, architect Ray Zabak, along with consultant Alan Revill gave Council a presentation as to what a new addition to the Township Hall in Sharbot Lake would look like.

The addition, about 37,000 square feet would allow for more social distancing, storage (including a full basement), office space as well as new Council Chambers for meetings. It would be added to the west side of the current building.

“This is more of a conceptual design,” Zabak said. “It would require a lot more detailed planning.

“As for the outside, we used designs and materials similar to the library in Sydenham.”

“There are many covid-19 elements, including a lot more space,” said Revill. “That will be important in grant applications. (Later in the meeting, Council approved staff to submit a grant application under theCovid-19 Resilience Infrastructure Stream Funding. Zabak and Revill will be assisting with the application.)

Council has been putting money aside for a few years now to be dedicated to either an addition or a new Township building and passed a resolution to add more in the 2021 budget.

“Maybe it’s the ambition of it that makes me nervous,” said Coun. Brent Cameron. “I’m hopeful we can tap into some infrastructure money from the province or federally.

“I can’t imagine this will be cheap.”

“When I was running for MPP, I visited every Council in the area,” said Coun. Bill MacDonald. “I think it’s time we had Council chambers in the municipal office.

“I can’t think of another municipality that meets in one of its halls.”

“It’s like a fantasy,” said Coun. Victor Heese. “It’s like a fantasy because there are audience members in the Council chambers.”

• • •

Council voted to approve agreements to extend the lease at the Crow Lake and Sharbot Lake government docks for a further five years and a similar agreement with Provincial Court to use the Oso Hall for a further five years.

“Court’s not in session these days,” said Mayor Frances Smith.

• • •

Council decided to hold a second meeting in December this year (Dec. 22).

“We don’t want to come back in January to a three-page agenda,” said Mayor Frances Smith.

• • •

Council agreed to a potential partnership with several other municipalities for a new LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging remote system to replace the current DRAPE (Digital Raster Acquisition Project Eastern Ontario) system currently in use.

“Flood Plain mapping is driving this right now but it will improve anything that needs the topography mapped out (road planning, asset inventory, stormwater management, traffic planning, agriculture, geology),” said CAO/Clerk Cathy MacMunn.

Central Frontenac’s (for 549 square kilometres) share of the cost could range from $25,482 to $41,952 depending on the number of partners involved.

• • •

CAO/Clerk Cathy MacMunn announced North Frontenac Little Theatre has received a $14,400 Community Foundation for Kingston & Area grant to help with the installation of lights in Oso Hall.