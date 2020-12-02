June Crawford – President Sharbot Lake Legion | Dec 02, 2020

We would like to thank all the local community for their generous contributions to the Poppy Campaign this year. Due to COVID-19, we were unable to be visible in the community with our Poppy tagging. However, your generous contributions netted us over $3200 from poppies and donations.

The Remembrance Day Ceremony went rather well, in-spite-of the Pandemic and associated protocols. The Legion was honoured to have Evelyn Killingbeck represent the Silver Cross Mother. Wreaths were donated and pre-laid in memory of our Veterans. If I have forgotten to name anyone, I do apologize. Thank you to the following wreath donors: Simon Spanchak on behalf of the Federal Government - Bill Kennedy on behalf of the Province of Ontario -Mayor Frances Smith, Central Township - Comrade Ty Seeley on behalf of Zone G1 Commander - Comrade Carl Beattie on behalf of the Legion Charter Members.

The annual Remembrance Day Poster, Essay or Poem contest was open to the local schools in Sharbot Lake and Verona and to home-schooled children. Thank you to all the children who participated. All entries are winners; however, only the first-place winner can go forward to the Zone level. First place winners for each category:

Essay: Primary - Aidan McMahon, Prince Charles. Poems: Junior – Poppy Miller, Prince Charles. Intermediate Poems: Brycen Byles, GREC Black & White Posters: Primary - Doniniq Donnelly, St. James Major. Junior - Poppy Miller, Prince Charles; and Intermediate - Logan Chiasson, GREC. Colour Posters: Primary – Sophie Ivall, Prince Charles. Junior – Savanna Rose Harrington Durst, Prince Charles.