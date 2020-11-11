Scott Shepperdson (submitted by the Snow Road Snowmobile Club) | Nov 11, 2020

As summer draws to a close, many outdoor enthusiasts are thinking of winter, and fun in the snow. The Snow Road Snowmobile Club (SRSC) continues to provide a safe and enjoyable riding experience for snowmobilers and their families. The SRSC respects the environment, law-enforcement, landowner rights, as well as continues to promote and support our local businesses and tourism.

The SRSC is currently preparing snowmobile trails, by removing downed trees, brush, repairing bridges ensuring this winter will an enjoyable one for their members and visitors to the Snow Country Region 6.

The club currently maintains approximately 450 km of trails, passing through North Frontenac, Central Frontenac, and Lanark County’s, from just west of Carleton Place in the East to the public beach at Sand Lake in the West, to Trapper Lake in the North, the K&P rail bed from Flower Station to Tichborne in the south, and the Trans Canada Rail bed from Arden to just east of Sharbot Lake.

The SRSC currently has 4 trail grooming machines which are undergoing their bi-annual maintenance checks, including oil changes, greasing and other adjustments to ensure they are ready to hit the trails ensuring snowmobilers with a memorable Snow Country experience. This year the SRSC is installing brushing bars on our drag units to help keep the trials free of small trees, which can sometimes be a safety concern for riders, especially after a heavy wet snowfall. In the 2019/2020 riding season the combined groomer operators recorded 880 hours of operation to keep the trails in excellent riding conditions throughout the year. This year, 2020/2021, with the help of mother nature, the SRSC has set a goal to reach 1000 hours of trial grooming providing there is enough of the white gold on the ground.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, constantly changing guidelines by the local Health Departments and Province, the future opening of the clubhouse is unknown. The clubhouse relies entirely on money collected from the famous bi-weekly Saturday morning breakfasts and other various special events, dinners, yard and bake sales held throughout the year. It should be noted that the clubhouse does not receive any funding from the trail passes sold. The trail pass money, as outlined by the OFSC, must be used for trail maintenance, equipment maintenance and grooming operations.

For more information or if you would like to become involved with the SRSC please feel free to visit our website at www.snowroadsnowmobile.ca or our Facebook page at Snow Road Snowmobile Club. The executive and members of the SRSC wish everyone a safe and enjoyable riding experience for the upcoming season.

Safe riding and please respect our landowner’s property by staying on the groomed trials.