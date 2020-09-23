Jeff Green | Sep 23, 2020

The upgrade of the K&P trail between Sharbot Lake and Clarendon has been a much simpler project than the previous piece of trail, the stretch from Bradshaw Road (just north of Tichborne to Sharbot Lake.)

The previous piece had been cut up and sold off to neighbouring landowners, requiring a re-purchase and new trail construction. The current piece was purchased by the township of Oso 40 years ago and has been a public trail ever since, but it needed an upgrade in order to be in the same condition as the brand-new section to the south.

The upgrade was slated for the 2020 construction season, after being approved as part of the 2020 Frontenac County budget. However, the lowest quote that came in from a request for quotation process was over $925,000, and only $580,000 had been allocated to the project.

The bidder, Crain’s Construction, agreed to limit the scope of work to fit the county budget, but in the end the project will need an infusion of $90,000, bringing the cost to $670,000, in order to ensure that the new section is finished with the same fine stone dust and safety features as the rest of the K&P Trail.

In a report to Frontenac County Council’s September 16 meeting, Richard Allen, manager of economic development, wrote: “The Ontario Municipal Commuter Cycling Program (OMCCP) has already approved funding that can be used to cover the costs associated with the development of the trail within close proximity to Sharbot Lake. This funding will cover up to 80% [$70,000] of a project that will improve conditions for commuter cycling and must be used by the end of 2020. Staff are proposing to increase the K&P Trail project budget by the $90,000 associated with the OMCCP program in order to complete all works as planned.”

The remaining $20,000 will come from surplus funds from the trail’s operational budget for 2020.

Council approved the staff proposal. The project is nearing completion.