Ontario Provincial Police | Aug 26, 2020
On August 20, officers from Frontenac Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) East Region Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) OPP Tobacco Enforcement Team and Ministry of Finance completed an investigation relating to contraband tobacco.
Shortly after 2pm officers executed a search warrant at a business on Highway 7 in Sharbot Lake and a quantity of unstamped contraband cigarettes, cigars and loose tobacco were seized and one person was charged.
Penny GIBSON, a 59 year old from Sharbot Lake, has been charged with:
Trafficking Contraband Tobacco - Criminal Code section 121.1
The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Kingston at a later date to answer to the charge.
More Stories
- The Frontenac Arena 2020/2021 season survived COVID, but not the ravages of time
- Buck Lake Kids Race to Help Hospital
- Contraband tobacco seized in Sharbot Lake, one person charged
- Teacher has major concerns about school opening plans
- New owner inherits dispute, but no dock, on Warren’s Lake near Sharbot Lake
- EarlyOn is back
- Neighbours object to location of proposed cell tower in Snow Road
- Sail Mazinaw
- GREC Parents meeting tonight
- KFPL offering virtual children’s programs this fall