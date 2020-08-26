Ontario Provincial Police | Aug 26, 2020

On August 20, officers from Frontenac Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) East Region Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) OPP Tobacco Enforcement Team and Ministry of Finance completed an investigation relating to contraband tobacco.

Shortly after 2pm officers executed a search warrant at a business on Highway 7 in Sharbot Lake and a quantity of unstamped contraband cigarettes, cigars and loose tobacco were seized and one person was charged.

Penny GIBSON, a 59 year old from Sharbot Lake, has been charged with:

Trafficking Contraband Tobacco - Criminal Code section 121.1

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Kingston at a later date to answer to the charge.