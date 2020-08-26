Amrit Kaillon | Aug 26, 2020

Last week parents were faced with the tough choice to either enrol their children into remote or in school learning. Many frustrated parents made this decision without little to no information about the school plan. After speaking with many parents, it's clear that most are nervous and anxious about what the school plan will look like in reality. In an attempt to help ease parents' minds, Parent Council has organized a Question and Answer event for Thursday, August 27th at 6:30 PM via Zoom. Principal Yanch, Vice Principal Stevens, Jen and Mitch Cox from Cox Bus Lines Ltd have been incredibly supportive of the idea and are looking forward to answering your questions. As parents and community members this will be your opportunity to ask any questions you may have regarding health, safety, transportation and other issues relating to the back to school plan. Follow this link to access the Zoom meeting,

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89694534100 or visit the GREC parent council facebook page for more details.

Prior to the meeting please remember that teachers. custodians, staff and school boards are equally as frustrated and concerned over the lack of information and ever changing nature of the plans by the Ford government.

During the Q&A it will be important to remember that any answers will likely be open for possible change.

See you on Thursday!