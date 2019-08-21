The best dressed cowboy/cowgirl contest has been a long-running part of the Parham Fair.

Craig Bakay | Aug 21, 2019

If you were sitting in Sharbot Lake Saturday afternoon, you might have thought there’s no way they’re going to get the Parham Fair in today, what with the torrential downpour.

But, while it rained in Parham too (albeit not quite as heavy), a little rain isn’t enough to stop a party that’s been going on for 127 years.

“It wasn’t a real heavy rain,” said Lois Webster, who was selling raffle tickets for St. James Anglican Church when the skies were drizzling. “They sure didn’t stop judging the livestock.”

“It was kinda slow during the rain but we carried on,” said Fair Vice-president Carol Wagar. “We had a great horse draw, with 18 teams.

“And after 2 p.m., it was nice and we had a lot of great kids games.”

And other than the demolition derby, which may have set an attendance record Sunday afternoon, much of the Fair is for kids.

For example, there was the best dressed cowboy/cowgirl contest followed by a host of pet competitions ranging from what dog can sit the longest (won by Paige Hole and Mika the beagle) to most unusual pet (Maddy Tryon and her unnamed chicken with one extra toe.).

Heck, even two-week old Addison Hole got into the act with Mika).

Hallie Hearns won the turtle race with her turtle Gus.

In all, there were about 30 different pet competitions with the Tryon family establishing something of a dynasty in the events.

“We’re passing the torch,” said Maddy Tryon. “This is the first year our sister Katie was too old to compete.”

But who won really doesn’t matter, it was clear the kids were having a ball with their pets.

And it’s been that way for quite some time, as there is very much a generational aspect to the Parham Fair.

“My grandparents used to help out with the fair,” said Savannah Cronk, overseer of the pet competitions.

Cronk is now at teacher at Land O’Lakes Public School, but she has a long history with the fair.

“I used to be the frog jumping champion,” she said. “And I was the Cherry Pie Princess and champion cow caller.”

Although, not everybody gets involved because of family ties . . . or do they?

“It was because they asked me to,” said Margie McCullough, who served as announcer for the kids events. “But I love it. It’s my home town.

“You get to see people you haven’t seen in awhile and meet a lot of new people.”