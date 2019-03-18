Ontario Provincial Police | Mar 27, 2019

On March 18, 2019 at 9:04pm, officers from Frontenac Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a single motor vehicle collision on Highway 7 and Westgate Road near Arden, Ontario. At 9:19pm, officers arrived at the scene and spoke to the male driver. As a result of the investigation, Stefan Condea, a 39 year-old male from Niagara Falls, Ontario, was charged with impaired driving and refusing to give a breath sample.

His driver's licence was suspended for 90 days and his motor vehicle was towed and impounded for seven days. He was released on a promise to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Sharbot Lake on April 29, 2019.

