Craig Bakay | Apr 28, 2021

Since the March 2 Addington Highlands Council meeting when the draft 2021 budget was adopted (the final budget is to be passed May 4), additional information has become available necessitating some adjustments to the draft budget, CAO/Clerk-Treasurer Christine Reed told Council at its regular (online) meeting Tuesday.

First, there were some increases to what had been estimated for insurance costs, but those were more than offset by increases to the revenue side of the things including a $29,945 payment in lieu of taxes related to the long-term care facility, a $5,000 increase from the Ontario Cannabis Legalization Fund, and an increase of $35,800 through an Federation of Canadian Municipalities grant for the Municipal Asset Management Plan.

“Because of this, I’m recommending that we not take $25,00 from the Roads Reserve to offset various roads projects,” she said. “As a result of the noted amendments, the net amount to levy stands at $3,149,745.”

She said the changes mean that the increase to the tax rate over 2020 goes to 1.2 per cent instead of the proposed 2.08 per cent and the increase to the levy goes to 1.81 per cent instead of the proposed 2.69 per cent.

“It’s always easier to bring this kind of report than something that goes the other way,” she said.

“Many times, less is better,” said Coun. Kirby Thompson.

“Looks good to me,” said Reeve Henry Hogg.

Blandings Turtle

Coun. Helen Yanch told Council she’d received an email from a Northbrook resident asking if some money could be set aside in the budget to be donated to the Ontario Turtle Conservation Centre.

“We had commented on the Blandings Turtle at one of our meetings awhile ago,” she said.

Dep. Reeve Tony Fritsch said that’s part of the organization that’s done turtle work in the area but Coun. Kirby Thompson noted that the request seemed to be for the research centre.

Regardless, Reeve Henry Hogg said the budget for this year is set but they could make a note to consider the request for next year’s budget.

That resolution passed with Coun. David Miles voting against.

ATV

Council essentially turned down a request from the Verona District ATV Club for an agreement to use a portion of the Tay Havelock Trail. Council noted that in one of the Township bylaws, it already has an agreement with the Eastern Ontario Trails Alliance.

“We own the trail but we already rent it out,” said Reeve Henry Hogg. “There are two separate groups and they need to cooperate.

Fire equipment

When asked for his opinion as to whether Council should support a resolution from the Township of Hudson asking the Federal and Provincial governments to include firefighting equipment in any further infrastructure grants, Fire Chief Casey Cuddy had this to say: “If we can get somebody to pay for our equipment, I’m all for it.”

Cuddy went on to say that police and ambulance services receive federal and provincial money whereas small rural fire departments do not.