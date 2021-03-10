Ontario Provincial Police | Mar 10, 2021
On March 7, 2021 at approximately 1:00 p.m. officers of the Lennox and Addington (L&A) County Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and other emergency crews responded to a report of a snowmobile collision involving two snowmobiles near Denbigh in Addington Highlands Township.
Investigation revealed that one snowmobile lost control and came to rest in front of the second snowmobile. One driver was transported by paramedics to hospital with minor injuries. The investigation remains ongoing by L&A County OPP.
