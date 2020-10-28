Hartington area neighbours Gail Babcook and Juanita Bender take Halloween seriously. Each year they set up a table on their front yards, which they laden with assorted candies for children (and a few adults) to walk around and take one of each. They were concerned about Halloween this year, and decided that instead of waiting for kids to arrive, they would do the travelling. They each packed up a large bag of candy, and went to the children’s homes to deliver the candy. “They must have gone to at least 15 homes,” said their appreciative neighbour, Shawn Mitchell.

Jeff Green | Oct 28, 2020

By now, families across the Kingston Frontenac, Lennox and Addington region are making their Halloween plans.

The option to go trick or treating is there, with obvious caveats and restrictions, but it remains to be seen how many families will go out, and how many houses will be shelling out for those that do go out.

Restrictions include mask wearing, not the dress up kind but the COVID kind, among all involved, will be featured. Grab and go bags, tongs, hockey sticks or chutes in place of bowls of candy, and enough packaging to make even the most casual environmentalist squirm, will also be the order of the day.

Some communities have organised communal shell-outs for their local or school communities, which may result in hybrid Halloween's, with some going door to door and to the shell outs.

In Flinton, the three-year old Trunk or Treat event in the parking lot of the Rec Centre is a go, even though the outdoor gathering limit of 25 people may result in some wait times.

In anticipation of a non-Halloween, South Frontenac Township organised a house decorating contest. Judging is taking place early this week and the winners will be announced on Friday.

The decision to endorse the idea of trick or treating in a more or less traditional way, was explained last week by Medical Officer of Health for Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Kieran Moore, as something for children and families to enjoy as a treat after months of sacrifice.

“I do think we've got a wonderful community. We've been staying home, listening to the premier. I’m not recommending that anyone leave our region unless they need to. The rates in Ottawa and Toronto are so much higher, so why not take advantage of the fact that we have one of the lowest rates of any community in Ontario. I can say now that Thanksgiving has not had any impact on our rates. I'm happy to say that, I think we've done brilliantly. With no community spread the risk from Halloween, as long as everyone follows the measures we are all familiar with, is very, very minimal.”

Moore was also aware that children, in particular, have paid a heavy price during the pandemic.

“It is important that children have some sense of normality. I think the children in our communities deserve this. We don't know what the winter will bring as we go indoors to crowded spaces.”

(See advice for trick or treating from South Frontenac Township below)

In Hastings, Prince Edward, door to door trick or treating is not being recommended by the medical officer of health for that region, even though the COVID-19 case count is similar to that in KFL&A, but Moore said he is not concerned about families from that region cross-border trick or treating.

“The numbers are low throughout South-Eastern Ontario. I'm not worried about that at all,” he said.

When asked about the upcoming hunting season, Moore said he is concerned more about people travelling into the region to hunt with people from KFL&A, and about the confined spaces in hunt camps.

“Anyone travelling into our region should be pre-screened before they come here to hunt, and everyone needs to be as careful as possible in the camps.”

As far as Remembrance Day is concerned, he said that the public gathering and wreath laying in person will not be taking place, and that virtual events are being planned.

(Editor's note – we will be publishing our Remembrance Day edition next week, with details concerning how to find out where the virtual local ceremonies will be available to view online. To purchase wreaths, contact your local legion.)