Aug 19, 2020

The Land O’Lakes Food Bank received a very special donation on Friday, August 14th from Maggie and Mary Hasler. Maggie was watching TV and saw a commercial about kids that don’t have enough food so she decided to collect money for the Food Bank when she heard that the food bank gives food to people in need. She made a special box with the words: “ Money For People That Don’t Have Food” and took it upon herself to canvas neighbours, friends, and family for donations for our local Food Bank. She began this very generous project in November and was working hard at it when COVID hit us so she had to take a hiatus. She and her sister donned their face masks and once again began to ask for donations this summer.

The Food Bank in Cloyne is the recipient of $217.10 from these generous children. Thank you so much Maggie and Mary; you are truly amazing kids! Maggie and Mary plan to continue with this amazing endeavour in the Fall.