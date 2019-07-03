Jul 03, 2019

On Saturday, June 29, 2019, the Buck Lake community held the 15"‘ annual Buck Lake Boatilla in support of Easter Seals’ Send a Kid to Camp campaign raising $26,800, with more funds still coming in! In total over the past 15 years, the Buck Lake Boatilla, has raised $277,000 and sent 111 children to Camp Merrywood, a fully accessible camp for children and youth with physical disabilities!

This year’s event once again provided kids an opportunity to spend a day on the water experiencing camp and boating fun. The fun-filled afternoon featured boat tours of the lake for community members and Easter Seals families, including 15 boats this year participating from the community. The Kasaboski Band provided live entertainment again as the attendees enjoyed their complimentary community BBQ donated by local stores and bought delicious treats from the children's bake sale.

The Buck Lake community donates 100% of all funds raised each year to the Easter Seals Send a Kid to Camp campaign, giving kids with physical disabilities the opportunity to boat, swim and fish and more at the fully-accessible Camp Merrywood on the Big Rideau.

For the past 97 years, Easter Seals has played an important role in providing programs that enable children with physical disabilities to experience greater freedom and focus on what they can do rather than on their limitations. Easter Seals provides funding for essential mobility and accessibility equipment, as well as fully accessible summer camp opportunities at its two properties, Camp Merrywood and Camp Woodeden.