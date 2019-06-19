Jun 19, 2019

Rhonda Storring

After having retired from the Canadian Forces after 32 years of service and the Commissionaires in Kingston, Rhonda Storring now calls Verona home. Rhonda is a people person and has very much enjoyed being a member of the Verona Community Association for the past nine years. She is a Director on the Board and holds the position of Secretary. Rhonda records, distributes, and handles correspondence for the Association. She volunteers her time to the many activities and events that are sponsored by the VCA. She has participated in the VCA Family Free Skate and was the Chairperson for the event this year. Rhonda assists at the Verona Community Christmas Dinner, the Flower Barrel contest, Music in the Park, the Remembrance Day Ceremony, Canada Day Celebrations in Harrowmsith, and the Verona Car Show.

When not busy as a board member with the VCA, Rhonda also acts as the Secretary for the Verona Car Show and is an active volunteer during the event. Rhonda often assists with the South Frontenac Community Services Diner’s Club as well. She lends a hand with set up, take down, and the serving of meals. Rhonda contributes with the Verona Lions Club breakfast events throughout the year, all while owning and operating her own business in Verona, Restore Esthetics.

The VCA and the community of South Frontenac would not be the same without the hard work and dedication that continues to be shown by Rhonda Storring and her never ending desire to make this area a great place to live.

Alvin Wood

Alvin Wood has been an outstanding member of this community for as long as we have been lucky enough to have him and his family in Battersea. Alvin’s commitment to volunteerism and supporting our community truly enhances the quality of life for all residents. He is an inspiration to all who call South Frontenac home, and his hard work and dedication ensures that we all get to enjoy and celebrate our wonderful community.

Alvin currently sits on the Storrington District Recreation Committee, where he has been an active member for several years. Alvin has most recently acted as Chair of the Committee, going above and beyond to ensure that the district’s valuable teams, associations, facilities, events, and programs are well represented within the Township.

In addition to his work with community recreation, Alvin has been on the Battersea Pumpkin Festival Committee since its inception 25 years ago. This festival is a keystone event for the Township of South Frontenac and Alvin has been an invaluable member of the team, always taking on many roles and responsibilities. Without the hard work and dedication of Alvin, the festival would not be where it is today. Alvin also plays a large role in other volunteer pursuits, such as the Pumpkin Pie Coffee House and Blue Skies Musical Festival. He can often be found volunteering wherever is needed in the community, such as one-time fundraising events, church happenings, and anywhere else that needs a skilled helping hand.

Alvin is a tremendous supporter of this community, and there is no doubt that he deserves this award for his outstanding volunteerism. Our community is a much greater place because of all that he does.