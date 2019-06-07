| Jun 07, 2019

Officers with the Frontenac Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are seeking the public's assistance in identifying the males and pick-up trucks involved in the theft of two boats and trailers from the North Country Marine in Inverary.

On Sunday June 2, 2019 after 11:00 p.m. two pick-up trucks arrived at the front gate of the business and three males were captured on video surveillance gaining access to the property and then stealing two boats. Both pick-up trucks left the business and went south on Perth Road  

The first pick-up truck is believed to be a Chevrolet Silverado. The second pick-up truck is believed to be an older model GMC pick-up truck, possibly beige in colour, also had a chrome step-up side of the vehicle.

The stolen boats are:

South Bay Pontoon, 2013, model 522SL with a Mercury 150 horse power motor. This boat was being towed on a Hoosier trailer.

Legend, 2019, model F19 with a 2019 Motor guide motor. The boat was being towed on a 2018 Shore lander trailer.

Any person with information regarding the person(s) responsible shoul d immediately contact the Ontario Provincial Police a t 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222- 8477 (TIPS), where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

