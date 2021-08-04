Aug 04, 2021

Table of Contents

Arden

by Wanda Harrison

Arden residents were saddened to hear that long time resident, Al Maberly, passed away. You may recall that Al donated his beautiful pine tree to the Heritage Garden site years ago, and always aided in the annual Christmas tree lighting in that same park. Known for his love of cats and his beautiful Marigold gardens, Al will be greatly missed.

The Arden Pastoral Charge is thrilled to announce that new Minister, Kaitlin Ostrander, will move into the Manse in Arden, August 1 and will commence conducting services Sunday, August 8. As mentioned a few weeks ago, there now is in-house worship in all three churches. Arden residents welcome Kaitlin to her new home.

Please mark Saturday, August 21 on your calendar so you will not forget to attend Arden’s Community BBQ and parade. There are open spaces for vendors, if you choose to set up a table (no fee applicable). Jordon is also accepting any type of donation you wish to make, whether it be food, money or your time. You may want to get your garden tractor decorated and participate in the parade. Please get in touch with Jordon at 343-884-5588 for more information.

The Sharbot Lake Family Health Team is sponsoring “Yoga on the Beach” led by Jill Dunkley. This will be a 4-week live class starting August 6, 9:00am to 10:30am on the beach side lawn outside of the Medical Centre. To register or for more information, call 613-279-2100 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

Rural Frontenac Community services is offering a “Babysitting Course” for youth 11 and up, Friday August 20 at the Child Centre. Time will be 9:00am to 4:30pm. A fee of $40.00 applies but this includes the workshop and a manual to take home. You will have to bring a toy or doll for training purposes, your lunch and snacks. Masks are mandatory.

There will be a Vendors Market at the Parham Fair Grounds Saturday, August 21from 9:00am to 3:00pm. Presently, there are 30 vendors already signed up to participate, with many spots still open. There will be folks there with pottery, stained glass, forged metal product, handicrafts, home baking, flea market items, lavender products and jewellery to mention just a few. If you wish to join in, please e mail This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

Are you a senior who loves audiobooks? Do you know a senior who enjoys live reading? Because if this applies to you or a friend, The Kingston Frontenac Public Library can help you out. Register with the Library at www.kflp.ca so you can participate in this or any other program offered.

Arden would like to thank Postmistress Kim Bates for assisting us with all our postal matters throughout the pandemic period. Kim was pleasant and extremely helpful and her presence will be missed. We hope to see you again.

Battersea/Storrington

by Amanda Pantrey

No column; check back next week!

Cloyne - Northbrooke

by Nancy Skipper

The Mazinaw Eatery is back to regular hours. Thursday from 8:00am to 3:00pm. One of the specials is Shepherd’s Pie with a homemade roll. So happy to see our Eatery regulars again!

The Township of North Frontenac is hosting an Essential Service Fair on August 21, 2021 from 10:00am to 2:00pm at the Barrie Community Hall. Come out and meet the great organizations that serve our community. There is no admission for this event and there is a free BBQ and free fun! Along with the participants, there is a fire extinguisher inspection, touch a truck, fire prevention activities trailer, and more.

The 2021 edition of Sail Mazinaw will be Saturday, August 7. It's a disorganized event with the objective of getting the maximum number of sailboats on the lake all on the same day. Wind-propelled craft of any design are invited to participate. Boats and crews are welcome from everywhere. Sail alone, or join a flotilla. Watch the Sail Mazinaw Facebook page for details on a post-sail crew picnic and overnight anchoring.

One of the highlights of Sail Mazinaw is the crew meal after a day of sailing. This year's Sail Maz will feature a picnic on the beach in Sand Bay. That's on the north shore of Campbell Bay. Watch for the Mac26 sailboat moored out front. Be prepared to anchor off, or to pull your boat up on the sandy beach.

It's a bring-your-own-and-take-it-home affair. Only the toilet paper in the long-drop will be supplied. Bring your own chairs, cutlery and dishes, food for yourself, and your preferred beverages. Take home everything that you brought. Sailing debrief will begin anytime after 8 bells on the Dog Watch (4:00pm). Mess will be between 3 bells and 4 bells (5:30 - 6:00). That's on Saturday, August 7.

This will be an outdoor event and the property owners have requested that everyone be fully vaccinated.

Bob’s Produce stand is opened from 10:00 to 5:00pm, Monday through Wednesday. They are open 10:00am to 6:00pm, Thursday through Saturday, and Sunday from 11:00 am to 4:00pm.

Bence Motors is celebrating their 75th anniversary on Saturday, August 14, 2021 beginning at 11:00am. Check out their FB page for more details. There will be a Summer Market at Joje Café in Kaladar on Saturday, August 28, 2021 beginning at 10:00am until 4:00pm.

Denbigh

Angela Bright

Looking for a delicious take-out meal? The Denbigh Griffith Lions will host a Drive Thru Fish Fry on Friday, August 27th, starting at 4:30pm. Fish & chips with fixins is $15, with fish by Mundell's Surf & Turf. Preorder by calling 613 333 1984 or 613 333 1432, or order and pay any Lion member. Orders need to be placed by August 25th.

If you would like to place an order for peaches, you need to do it asap, as the order deadline is Friday, August 6th. Peaches from the Niagara region will be delivered to the Fritsch Farm by John Williams, a fundraiser for the Golden Lake kids camp, on Friday, August 13th at 9am. There will be coffee and treats; come and visit with friends! Orders must be picked up and paid for on delivery day. A basket is $7.00, 24L or 25 pounds-$39.00. Place your order with Gail at 613-333-2224 (leave a message) or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Only a couple more sleeps!! The Denbigh library's book sale will take place this Saturday, August 7th, 9am till noon. Books are $1 each, or you can fill a small bag for $2, a large bag for $4. Please wear a mask and social distance.

Family worship at Vennachar Free Methodist Church is back, service at 10:30am. For info, call 613 333 2318. Looking forward to seeing you again!

Food Bank dates for the month of August will be Tuesday, August 10th and Tuesday, August 24th. Pick up time is 11am at the Addington Highlands Community Centre. COVID rules in place. Please contact Gail at 613 333 2224 in advance.

Harlowe

Marie White

Happy belated birthday greetings are still floating over to Blessington. A young lad by the name of Ron Kerr celebrated his 82 years. He treated himself by buying a new guitar. Ron is already hoping he will soon be to a jam.

Another young fellow from Ardoch by the name of Ed celebrated on the next day, July 28. Ed made the French Toast at the Henderson pancake breakfasts that we use to serve before the COVID. For his birthday we took him to the Ranch restaurant on #7 near Havelock. We had a ½ rack of ribs each. When you eat there, you never come back hungry and the menu is not high priced. Excellent food.

Get well wished are in store for Nora Goodberry. Somehow, she cracked her ankle bone and is wearing a boot for 4 weeks. Nora, hope it heals soon and don’s step so high.

Take care.

Harrowsmith

Marilyn Goodberry

August 15, TAKE OUT lasagna dinner, Golden Links Hall, Harrowsmith. PICK UP between 4:30pm and 6:00pm. ADVANCE TICKETS ONLY with a cut off date of August 11, cost $15.00. Tickets available at Sydenham One Stop, Harrowsmith Gas Station, Hartington Gas Station and Asselstine Hardware in Verona. For info, call 613-372-2410.

Henderson

Jean Brown

We extend a warm welcome to Anglican clergy, the Rev. Canon Blair Peever, who is the newly arrived Rector-Clergyperson at St. Andrews Anglican Church in Sharbot Lake in a shared ministry with the Parish of Central Frontenac and the Parish of Lakes and Locks. Graduating from Carleton University with a Bachelor of Arts; and from Wycliffe College with a Master of Divinity; the Rev. Canon Peever was ordained as deacon and later as a priest in 2002. He has served in the Parish of Kente and since 2007 has led in Kingston at Christ Church, Cataraqui. Acting as a regional Dean, Rev. Peever was installed to the Canonry of St Barnabas in 2016. Blair also served as the chairperson of the Camp Hyanto Board, being very active in the camp’s ministry, and has led a program of mentoring with the area clergy for many years. Blair and spouse, Kassy, are the proud parents of three children: Matthew, Samantha and Alora. Special thanks to all who worked so faithfully through the process of developing this shared ministry with thanks and appreciation to Bishop Michael Oulton, and the Venerable Wayne Varley and the Reverend Dr. Ron Hunt who have provided interim ministry. Rev. Canon Peever will be leading at St. Andrews Anglican Church in Sharbot Lake on Aug. 15 @ 11:00am, Aug. [email protected] 9:00am and Sept. 5 @ 11:00am and all are welcome. My interest in this clergyperson stems from 1963 when I was 13 and attending public school at Manitoulin Island, when a newly arrived Anglican clergy- the late Rev. Canon Bain Peever - arrived for his first parish there and taught us religion in public school. He made a lasting impression, and was one of many role models to influence my life choices.

Speaking of area churches, thanks everyone from all over who called in about the singing in church materials in a recent column (July 22, 2021). I had presented info from a Regional United Church clergy site, but it turns out that various denominations have taken differing routes on singing in churches, and also that each public health district has differing requirements on Covid church singing protocols. So there is no cookie cutter approach to church singing- please check with your health units and with your denomination’s leaders and committees. Thanks, everyone, for keeping me on my toes.

And also thanks for feedback on another mistake I made regarding an Aug. 21 event in Arden that I erroneously attributed to Kennebec Recreation Committee. It is in fact organized by Jordon Chatwin, whom we thank. So once again, my apologies to both the Kennebec Recreation Committee for mistakenly naming them as the organizers and to all the readers. (Corrected info: Sat. Aug. 21 in Arden starting at noon: food and drinks, music, hay rides, and vehicle show- all organized by Jordon Chatwin).

Stay safe, everyone, and have a good week.

Inverary

by Judy Borovskis

Give a toot for Jim & Shirley O’Neil, celebrating their 50th anniversary on Friday August 6th! Drive-by 4007 Round Lake Road between 1 and 4pm. Enjoy some cake. Best wishes only. See you there!

Congratulations to Jim & Kim Popovich, who celebrated their 20th anniversary on Wednesday, August 4th!

Martial arts classes at Inverary United Church hall Thursday evenings from 7 to 8pm, beginning August 5. Anyone interested, call or text Hamid Nam at 613-328-6742.

Food bank drive sponsored by Storrington Lions Club on August 27th. Bring donations to the Lions Hall, Sunbury between 1 – 5pm. Special wish list: school snacks, bread & butter, eggs & milk, cereal, applesauce, pasta sauce, juice boxes, baking supplies, laundry soap and toilet paper. Any items you can donate are appreciated and definitely needed. Thank you!

Parham Agricultural Society is hosting a Vendor's Market on Saturday, August 21st from 9am - 3pm on the Parham Fairgrounds. Have something to sell? This is your chance. Cost per vendor is $25.00 which will be reimbursed the day of the event. To register, email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

Hand crafted cards for sale by the Inverary Youth Activities Group. A package of 5 assorted cards for $10. Blank on the inside for your personal message. Order from any member of Inverary Youth Activities Group. All proceeds will support Ken Garrett Memorial Park.

Pickleball introduction sessions. Register now for both Beginner Level I and Beginner Level II. Contact Kelli at 613-545-5288 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

EarlyON programs are free for parents and caregivers with children ages birth to 6 years. Most programs are 9:30am until 12:30. To register or find a locations near you: Marcie Webster at 613-279-3151 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

Free Seniors Urban Poling Fitness classes held Tuesdays & Thursdays from 10:30 to 11:30am at the Storrington Centre in the parking lot. Dress comfortably, wear walking shoes and bring water. Note: washrooms are not open. Poles are available.

Bicycles, please! The Canadian Cuban Friendship Association is collecting used bicycles to be sent to Cuba in the fall. Adult or children’s bikes gladly accepted. To donate, call Al Rankin at 613 353-6650 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Bottle drive continues with the trailer at 3950 Round Lake Road. All proceeds for the new washroom building at Ken Garrett Memorial Park.

Maberly-Bolingbroke

Karen Prytula

Friends of the Tay Watershed, who are celebrating their 20th anniversary this year, are committed to conserving the health and natural features of the Tay Watershed. The Tay Watershed includes 46 lakes, and extends 95 km from Carnahan Lake in Frontenac County east to the Rideau River. Our mandate is to raise the public awareness about this significant natural asset and to encourage all those living in the watershed to take responsibility to help to conserve habitat for fish and wildlife and to mitigate the impacts of flooding. Friends of the Tay Watershed are pleased to share their information by inviting all residents to attend our Watershed Discovery Day at the Perth Farmers’ Market, Crystal Palace, on Saturday, August 14, 2021 from 8am to 1pm. We have something of interest to all generations with our hands-on displays including a model wetland, story time and a fish pond for the kids and live musical entertainment featuring the Paddling Puppeteer Show - and there is more. We will be announcing the winners of our annual Water Guardian Bursary, an award program that provides financial assistance to post-secondary students pursuing studies in the environmental sciences. This year, there are two award winners who will be announced at 11am. We are also pleased that a number of our partners will also have exhibits including the Rideau Valley Conservation Authority, the Federation of Ontario Cottagers’ Association (FOCA), and Watersheds Canada. Our exhibitors will be prepared to answer all your questions about the conservation of our precious water resources, how to maintain sustainable shorelines and waterfronts and to share information about their respective programs and initiatives. Learn how you can participate in watershed conservation and perhaps join our river keeper program. Since this is also market day, you will also have the opportunity to purchase fresh produce from the local farm community vendors.

FISH FRY – Another great summer tradition is back… FISH FRY at the ABC Hall Saturday, August 7. $16 per meal. Pre-order online now, and curbside pickup that day. All details at www.abchall.ca, or for more info, Lynne Lang 613.273.8834. Time: 5:00pm – 7:00pm. Again this year, Mike Mundell’s of Kingston will be onsite to prepare the delicious New Zealand cod. As this will be a curbside pick-up event, our crew of volunteers will deliver the packaged meals to your car window for you to bring home and enjoy. Meals are $16 and each includes the following: 2 pieces of fish (incl. tartar sauce, lemon wedge), french fries, 2 salads, roll and butter, dessert. We ask that you indicate your preferred pick-up time on the order form and we will try to accommodate everyone. You will receive an email closer to August 7 with your confirmed pick-up time. A 50/50 draw will also be held. Last month, $710 dollars was won by Terri H. of Perth. Tickets can be purchased on the same form. Don’t miss out, order now. Everything we do at the Hall is a fundraiser. All our events are aimed at raising funds to keep the Hall going for activities such as exercise classes, card games, music concerts, etc. for the benefit of everyone in the community.

Mississippi

by Pearl Killingbeck

No column; check back next week!

Mountain Grove

Marilyn Meeks

Thank you, readers, for all your contributions to the paper. I will be moving to Kingston and need someone to write for me. Wish me luck on my new adventure. Yours, Marilyn Meeks.

Ompah

by Linda Rush & Marily Seitz

The L. Dispar (formerly gypsy moth*) invasion seems to have come to an end this year. Most of my trees have recovered with a new set of leaves. I had several traps around the yard and it gathered thousands of male moths. I only found 3 female moths where last year there were many, many more. The fungus and virus that attacks the moths were also active and we can hope for many fewer caterpillars and moths next year.

The Ompah Community Centre Association Executive met this week and decided on a couple of projects. The outside of the hall could use some work and your help would be appreciated. A community clean up day will be held at the hall on Saturday, Aug 14 at 10:00. Please come with rakes, clippers and gloves to help rake gravel off the lawn, weed the gazebo gardens, wash the foyer entrance, paint the bench and rails, etc. With many hands, it should take little time to complete the tasks. Rain date is Sunday, Aug. 15.

The executive also plans to move the extra fridge into the foyer to hold extra produce from our gardeners. If you would like to have some fresh produce, just come to the hall fridge and take what you can use. If any gardeners have a glut of veggies, please put them in the fridge for others so we can share the harvest.

*Editors note – the species name “gypsy moth” has been pulled by the American Entomological Society, as gypsy is a derogatory slur against the Roma people. The name has been replaced with a new name. For now, the short form of the latin name, lymantria dispar, is being used.

Parham-Tichborne

by Elijah Abrams

The evenings seem to be getting cooler. It sure helps for a good night’s sleep, but seems to be the ever constant reminder that winter is indeed coming. Everyone that I've spoken with, and from what I can see, the gardens are all in full bloom. Tomatoes coming up hot, peppers going crazy, and don’t get me started on the grass. The weeks seem to rush by, and then we’re back out cutting the lawn again. Some days I’m sure I can hear it growing.

Big thanks to Ryan and the boys at Ryan's Tree Service for felling a big maple of mine. It is really quite impressive to see them do their thing.

This information came in from Donelda Robinson: Among August birthdays, good friends Andy Robinson and Brian Teal both celebrated on August 1. Coming up later in the month are Camden Robinson and Wayne Robinson, and August 15th will be the 51st anniversary of Donelda’s marriage to the late Ford Robinson.

As always, don’t be shy to reach out and let me know what you’d like to see here. Enjoy the week!

Perth Road

by Peter Bird

Perth Road United Church will remain with podcasts only until further notice. For the podcast, please tune in from home at 10:00am Sundays on the Perth Road United Church website at: www.pruc.ca.

The Perth Road United Church Anniversary Service (usually held on the second Sunday in August) will be postponed until further notice.

Leland Helping Hands is holding a charity bake sale and yard sale Saturday, August 14 from 9am – 2pm at the Perth Road Sunday School Hall, 5622 Perth Road Crescent in Perth Road Village. Please come out and support this worthy cause. Monies raised support the local community.

Birthday wISHES to those who have birthdays this week.

Continuing “Perth Road United Church – A History”

Part 3: Perth Road United Church

Many donations of materials and many hours of cooperative labour were required to complete a project of this size. To help with the debt (the whole expense was $3000), letters were written to each Leland, Maple Leaf and Perth Road Congregations requesting monetary donations. Fundraisers were held such as a huge Lawn Social, and of course much money was saved by volunteer labour. Anyone donating $25 or more would have their name engraved on a plaque to be placed in the new church. As a result, the new church was almost debt-free at its opening.

(Used with permission of Vera Shepherd)

Plevna

by Rhonda Watkins

The Township of North Frontenac will be hosting a public in-person meeting on Saturday, August 14th at 9am at the Clar Mill Hall, regarding changes to our Council Composite and Wards. They are looking for feedback from us on the possibility of downsizing our 6 Councillors and our Mayor representing our opinions to only 4 Councillors and the Mayor. They are considering keeping Ward 1 and combining Ward 2 and 3 together. Now, this is a huge decision for our community members in Ward 2 and 3 because we will have less people representing us when important decisions have to be made on our behalf! If you are unable to make the in-person meeting, a Zoom meeting will also be available online at 11am that same day. There will be a maximum number of people allowed to the in-person meeting due to Covid restrictions, so be sure and call early to register 613 479-2231 ext 235 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . The deadline to register for the in-person meeting is Thursday, August 12th at 4pm.

Did you know that the Township of North Frontenac’s website calendar of events is not just for official business? Local events are welcomed to be posted there, too! All you need to do is contact the Economic Development Officer, Matt Walker, at 613 479-2231 ext 236 or email your details to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

If you have any youths that are ages 11 and up, they may be interested in the Babysitter Course that is being held at The Child Center in Sharbot Lake on Friday, August 20th from 9-4:30pm. If you would like more information, you can contact the Rural Frontenac Youth Services at 613 279-3151 ext 305 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . It is located at 1004 Art Duffy Road and the cost is $40. A manual is provided and all you need to bring is a stuffed toy or doll for training purposes, lunch, snacks and your facemask.

Did you know that you can leave your empty beer and liquor bottles at the Plevna Dump to help support the Lions Club?

Ardoch was rocking this past Sunday on Farm Lake!! Fellow lake residents, Steve and Brandy Richardson, were kind enough to invite all of their lake neighbours to come on over in their pontoon boats and enjoy a super awesome ambush concert!! It was the best!! These guys really know how to entertain the crowd!! I cannot remember the last time I had so much fun dancing!! This was actually the second year ambush made it to Farm Lake for all of us Ardochians to enjoy and I heard them say, “see you next year!” I can’t wait!! Thank you so much, Steve and Brandy!!

Sydenham

by Karen Brawley

No column; check back next week!

Verona

Debbie Lingen

The Verona Free Methodist Church is having drive-in movies every FRIDAY during the Summer. On August 6, they will be showing "The Lion King 2019". Location is the Verona Free Methodist Church (parking lot). Free admission! All welcome! Donations accepted! Canteen available from 8:15 to 8:45pm. Movie starts 8:45pm. In case of heavy rain, the movie will be cancelled. For a list of all the movies, log into the VFM website https://www.veronafreemethodistchurch.com/

Vendor Village every Saturday from 9am to 2pm at 4309 Maple Drive in Verona. Fresh produce this Saturday will be dill, basil, parsley, chives, sage, lavender, cucumbers, green peppers, tomatoes, green, red and white onions, carrots, beets, peas, garlic, acorn squash, plus 12 vendors with homemade crafts. All items are gift wrapped, ready for giving.

Enjoy a TAKE OUT lasagna dinner on Sunday, August 15 at the Golden Links Hall in Harrowsmith. PICK UP between 4:30 and 6pm. Advance tickets only, with a cut off date of Aug 11, cost $15.00. Tickets available at Sydenham One Stop, Harrowsmith gas station, Hartington gas station and Asselstine Hardware in Verona. For info, call 613-372-2410.

