Jeff Green | Mar 25, 2021

On March 24, 2021 Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) East Region Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU), Provincial Weapons Enforcement Unit (PWEU) and the Tactics and Rescue Unit (TRU) executed a search warrant at an address on Victory Lane in North Frontenac Township, Ontario. Three people were arrested and police seized a 3-D printer that was in the process of replicating a hand gun.

In early 2021, the Canadian Boarder Services Agency (CBSA) commenced an investigation into the importation of prohibited weapons into Canada as several deliveries of firearm parts were linked to the address.

Police arrested and charged Nolan Pichette, 21, from Ottawa, with the following Criminal Code offences:

• Trafficking a firearm Section 99 - two counts

• Failure to comply with release order Section 145(5)(a) - two counts

• Unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm Section 91(1) - two counts

• Careless storage of a firearm Section 86(1) - two counts

The accused has been held for a bail hearing.

(According the the OPP release, 3 people were arrested but only 1 was named, and only one list of charges was included.