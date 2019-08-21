Craig Bakay | Aug 21, 2019

A final report from Terry Gervais and the Loomex Group on Fire Services in North Frontenac Township is scheduled to be presented to Council Nov. 1, Gervais told Council at its regular meeting last Friday in Plevna.

“I’m here today to give Council an idea of how we’re approaching this project,” Gervais said.

In 2018, Council accepted Fire Chief Eric Korhonen’s Fire Master Plan, which included an independent study and review of the Fire Emergency Services received by residents in Wards 1, 2 and 3.

Services in Wards 2 and 3 are delivered solely by the Township of North Frontenac. Ward 1 services are provided by both North Frontenac and the Township of Addington Highlands.

The review for Wards 2 and 3 are already complete, leaving Ward 1 for this section of the project.

“It’s similar to what we did in Wards 2 and 3,” Gervais said. “We’ve gathered the information and now we’re starting analysis.”

The information was gathered primarily through interviews with the heads of both North Frontenac and Addington Highlands Councils, Joint fire Committee members (including alternates), Fire Chief Eric Korhonen (North Frontenac), Fire Chief Casey Cuddy (Addington Highlands), treasurers for both townships and Kaladar/Barrie firefighters.

“Any additional information will be reviewed, including any service level agreements and bylaws in place in the different wards, as well as any other applicable information,” Gervais’ report said. “The comparison phase of the project will be to compare the level of service that is being provided in Ward 1 with Wards 2 and 3.

“This comparison would be to determine what similarity or differences there are within the different wards (and) there will be any recommendations for Council’s consideration of the fire services within the municipality.”

Coun. John Inglis noted that captains and chiefs will be interviewed and asked: “How can we be confident you won’t whitewash the information to protect individuals?”

“We will present just the facts,” Gervais said. “I don’t own property in either municipality so I have no stake in this.”

“I had to ask,” said Inglis.

Special meeting on Senior’s housing in November as well

Council decided to hold a special meeting to discuss seniors housing sometime in November, following a resolution at the previous Council meeting to defer discussing a plan for moving forward until this meeting.

CAO Cheryl Robson said that following her meetings with staff on the subject, her recommendation would be to “wait until 2020. Everybody (staff) is maxed out right now.”

“I don’t believe we’ve gotten past the public consultation stage anyway,” said Coun. Vernon Hermer. “I recommend open houses in each ward.”

“But you’d have to have some information to present to them,” said Mayor Ron Higgins.

“I think Coun. Hermer’s problem is he thinks people don’t want this project to proceed,” said Coun. Gerry Martin.

“Well, it is going through, we decided,” said Higgins.

“I don’t believe there’s a resolution on the books,” said Robson.

“We decided we can’t do the stay-at-home option and we are going forward with bricks and mortar,” said Higgins.

“I went back through resolutions and couldn’t find anything that said exactly that,” said Robson, who then suggested a special meeting of Council with a public meeting component.

“If you do that, you’ll have to make it clear it’s not about stay-at-home versus bricks and mortar,” said Inglis.

“I think we’re getting into a discussion we should have at that special meeting,” said Higgins.

Council agreed to continue the discussion at a future special meeting, whose date is yet to be determined.

Seeking shovel ready projects

Following a discussion on the Province’s Rural Economic Development Fund, Council agreed to direct the Township’s Economic Development Task Force to identify three or four shovel ready projects that could apply for funding.

When it was suggested that the building to house a donated telescope at the Dark Skies Observation pad might be one, Treasurer Kelly Watkins said she believed the Township had already applied for a Canadian Experiences Fund grant.

“I believe that grant was turned down,” said Coun. John Inglis.

“It might not be very labour intensive to change it to an RED application,” said Watkins.

“Is water access economic development?” asked Coun. Gerry Martin. “People are launching their canoes off the Ardoch Bridge.”

(Editors note – see “North Frontenac puts the brakes on county road plan” on page 8)