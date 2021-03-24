Dixie Lauzon | Mar 24, 2021

I want to give a huge thank you to the team at the Sharbot Lake vaccine centre! And also to the doctor's and staff from the Sharbot Lake Medical Centre.

I received my covid vaccine earlier this week.

The team were organized, professional, friendly and so helpful! I was in and out in a very short time. My experience couldn't have gone more smoothly.

Huge KUDOS to you all!

Dixie Lauzon