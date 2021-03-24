Dixie Lauzon | Mar 24, 2021

I want to give a huge thank you to the team at the Sharbot Lake vaccine centre! And also to the doctor's and staff from the Sharbot Lake Medical Centre.

I received my covid vaccine earlier this week.

The team were organized, professional, friendly and so helpful!  I was in and out in a very short time. My experience couldn't have gone more smoothly.

Huge KUDOS to you all!

Dixie Lauzon

More Stories

  1. Lost boy found safe and sound after 4 days
  2. COVID case counts up in in South, Central Frontenac, as vaccination rates mount
  3. Verona the movie – filming in June
  4. Upgrades at the Frontenac Community Arena progressing well
  5. Pharmacy pilot flew in the face of public messaging
  6. Physical Distancing Takes On A New Meaning: 6ft – 2100km!
  7. The South Frontenac Museum: Bringing Our History, Art and Culture To Life
  8. Newcomers Welcomed to Frontenac Park
  9. Police seize 3-d printer, arrest man in North Frontenac for replicating a hand gun
  10. South Frontenac – Hillier’s conduct not condoned or supported

Support local
independant journalism by becoming a patron of the Frontenac News.