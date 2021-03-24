Dixie Lauzon | Mar 24, 2021
I want to give a huge thank you to the team at the Sharbot Lake vaccine centre! And also to the doctor's and staff from the Sharbot Lake Medical Centre.
I received my covid vaccine earlier this week.
The team were organized, professional, friendly and so helpful! I was in and out in a very short time. My experience couldn't have gone more smoothly.
Huge KUDOS to you all!
Dixie Lauzon
More Stories
- Lost boy found safe and sound after 4 days
- COVID case counts up in in South, Central Frontenac, as vaccination rates mount
- Verona the movie – filming in June
- Upgrades at the Frontenac Community Arena progressing well
- Pharmacy pilot flew in the face of public messaging
- Physical Distancing Takes On A New Meaning: 6ft – 2100km!
- The South Frontenac Museum: Bringing Our History, Art and Culture To Life
- Newcomers Welcomed to Frontenac Park
- Police seize 3-d printer, arrest man in North Frontenac for replicating a hand gun
- South Frontenac – Hillier’s conduct not condoned or supported