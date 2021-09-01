Trina Conboy (MERA Administrator) | Sep 01, 2021

Third time lucky! This outdoor art exhibition has been rescheduled three times, from May to

June and now to September 18.

The many contributing artists have had more time to make amazing creations, and now we

are ready to see all our friends again.

One of the highlights of the show will be 'Cruise and Reuse; by the MERA Art Circle who have

made special works of art using recycled material from the famous McDonald's Corners reuse

centre.

Both artists and visitors are invited to wear interesting and creative masks, and there will be a

table for children, and perhaps adults, to make their own masks for fun.

The exhibition will open from 10 AM until 4 PM, and will be held outside on the attractive

grounds around the school house in McDonal d’s Corners.

Covid rules will be respected, and will depend on public health rules.

Rain date is Sunday, September 19.

To be a contributing artist, or for more information, look at the MERA website,

meraschoolhouse.org, or email Wayne at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .