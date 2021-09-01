Sep 01, 2021

Celebrating its 14th year, the Sundance Artisan Show invites you to spend time in a beautiful riverfront setting with local artists in Maberly, Ontario during Labour Day weekend.

Peppered across two acres of forest, field, and riverfront will be a large and diverse group of artisans specializing in various art forms: pottery, wood, sheet metal, stained glass, artisanal soaps, fibre art, jewelry, clothing, and blown glass, to name a few. The artists have been working hard over the year, and are ready to present to you their wonderful creations. The setting is ideal for relaxing while shopping for the perfect gift for that special someone. Feel free to grab a chair, and enjoy sitting by the beautiful Fall River with old mill ruins.

Parking and entrance are free.

Covid restrictions will be in place. Social distancing is required, and visitors are asked to bring a mask to wear when social distancing can not be observed. Visitor numbers will be regulated, and the booths will be spread out over the terrain to ensure ample space to shop and avoid crowd-forming around booths.

The event will be open all 3 days of the September long weekend (Sept 4-6). Hours: Sat. & Sun. 10am-5pm; Mon. 10am-3pm. Sundance is located at 21980 HWY 7, behind Fall River Restaurant in Maberly, Ontario.

Further details can be found at www.sundancestudio.ca