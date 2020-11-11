Submitted by Helen Mogford | Nov 11, 2020

At sunset on Saturday, Nov 7, 28 people gathered in the parking lot at MERA in McDonalds Corners to light lanterns for the Lantern Walk. Old lanterns from deep in MERA's history arrived in a truck. Small lanterns made by children the day before were shared. Others had lanterns from home. The walk took us in a straggling shining line through the village. At the far edge of town, it turned around and wandered into the dark of the Agricultural Hall grounds before heading back to MERA.

This event was organized by Rosie Kotze, and brought out lots of young people, as well as a few elders. It was a magical and warm evening!