Ontario Provincial Police | Jul 29, 2020

On Sunday June 28, shortly before 7:30am Frontenac Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received a report of a break, enter and theft at a property in Sydenham.

Cash, chequebooks and a rifle were taken.

Anyone with information regarding the person(s) responsible should immediately contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122.

