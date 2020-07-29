Ontario Provincial Police | Jul 29, 2020
On Sunday June 28, shortly before 7:30am Frontenac Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received a report of a break, enter and theft at a property in Sydenham.
Cash, chequebooks and a rifle were taken.
Anyone with information regarding the person(s) responsible should immediately contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122.
More Stories
- School is back in September: final details to be determined
- Real contests at the Virtual Parham Fair … with a real deadline
- Couple to rebuild after Eagle Lake fire
- Return to school a case of managing risk
- Zebra Invasion Intensifies on Buck Lake
- Lions make donation
- Verona Garlic Festival is a go on Labour Day Weekend
- Live Music Returns to MERA
- North Frontenac Fire department back to training
- Addington Highlands still tweaking cannabis Zoning Bylaw Amendment