Aug 18, 2021

Online registration for the 2021-2022 hockey season with the Frontenac Fury Girls' Hockey Association is now open

The Frontenac Fury will return to the Frontenac Community Arena this fall as renovations and upgrades to the ice surface and supporting infrastructure will be complete.

“We are excited to officially reopen registration and get back to providing a safe and fun experience for players in what we hope is a more normal year of hockey,” says Fury President Erin Stinson. “We are also excited get back to our newly renovated home area where families will see several improvements and some fun new touches. Fury hockey will be proudly on display!”

An official start date and ice times are still being reviewed and will be shared with families as soon as possible. It is likely the Fury will return to ice times on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays. The Fury will offer teams at the U11 (Atom), U13 (Peewee), U15 (Bantam) and U18 (Midget) levels. The Fury will offer a U9 (Novice) level if there are ample players. It is important to register your player now as teams will be capped as per Ontario Women’s Hockey Association (OWHA) guidelines.

Families are asked to register now on the Fury website at http://frontenacfury.ca. Registration is set at $525 and there are discounts for novice players, goalies and second and third children of the same family. A staggered payment system is also available.

The Fury would like to thank all families for their patience and understanding last season as it offered a modified program at the Stone Mills Recreation Centre in Tamworth. “Last year was not a typical hockey season but we remain grateful for everyone’s support that allowed us the opportunity to offer players a regular outlet for skill development, physical activity and fun with their teammates,” says Stinson.

The Fury also thanks Stone Mills Township and in particular, Stone Mills Recreation Centre Manager Al Fenwick and his team, for their support last season. “We will forever be thankful for our partnership with Stone Mills in allowing us to continue to operate safely for as long as we could.”

While the Fury awaits further direction from the OWHA regarding what COVID-19 protocols will be in place for the 2021-2022 season, the association is planning for a more normal season. More details will be shared once they are available.