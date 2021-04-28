Daniel Geleyn | Apr 28, 2021

With the current pandemic still an issue for the coming months, it is not recommended that we venture too far from home this summer season. But luckily, Frontenac County and its neighbouring areas have many attractions we can enjoy.

As a relatively newcomer to the area, I found one of those gems on Lake Opinicon. The western part of the lake is in Frontenac County but I ventured a little further east into Leeds and Grenville County at Chaffey’s Lock where I discovered The Mill at Chaffey’s Lock Art Gallery.

Benjamin and Samuel Chaffey were born in Somerset, England and came to Upper Canada in 1816. Encouraged to establish mills along the Rideau River, they established a number of mills at this location in the 1820’s.

The current mill was built in 1872 by John Chaffey, a nephew of Samuel Chaffey. The mill stopped operating in the 1920’s when it became obsolete. It then went through a succession of owners until the current ones, Rick Sidock and his wife Céline Galipeau, bought it in 2007.

“We were just looking for waterfront but we were so blessed to stumble across this,” says Galipeau. “Although we own the building, it is on Parks Canada land because of its proximity to the lock and we have to vacate during the winter months. So it’s really our cottage because we are snowbirds and go away in the winter.”

They have been doing some renovations every year since they bought the property, even more so this past year because of the travel restrictions. Because of the inability to travel anywhere this past year due to COVID-19, Parks Canada made an exception and allowed the couple to stay put this past winter.

“In 1904, a spring flood caused the front of the building to crumble so it was replaced by a wood structure,” says Sidock. “We thought of making this a Bed & Breakfast when we bought it in 2007 but it didn’t pan out so we made an art gallery with Parks Canada permission.”

The art gallery features local artists with the furthest one being from Rockland, just east of Ottawa. It is planned to open on June 24 this year.

“The population here is only about 50 people,” says Galipeau. “But it goes up to more than 3000 people in the summer time with all the cottages, and then you have all the boaters that go by and they love to go for a stroll."

“We have a section of second hand books and the boaters love that. They drop their old books and they pick up a new one,” says Galipeau.

Because of their tight accommodations, the boaters don’t tend to buy art at the store but the many visitors on day trips are the core of the clients purchasing the art from the store.

Whether you are looking for local art or just want to go for a nice stroll in a beautiful setting, Chaffey’s Lock is certainly worth the short drive. And while you are there, drop in to The Mill to say hello to the friendly owners while checking out local art.