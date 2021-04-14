Apr 14, 2021

A spike in cases in the Queen's University district of Kingston has been the main cause of an 81 case surge in the City between April 5 and 12, but South Frontenac Township has seen 5 new cases over that week as well, making it one of the worst weeks of the pandemic for the township. There have been 71 recorded COVID cases in that township since the pandemic began in March of 2020. There was one new case in each of Central Frontenac, North Frontenac or Addington Highlands between April 5 and 12. To date, there have been 32 cases in Central Frontenac, 2 in North Frontenac, and 5 in Addington Highlands.

As of Tuesday, April 13, there were 2 KFL&A residents in hospital with COVID, 1 of them in intensive care. The region suffered its second COVID related death over the weekend.

As the result of a province wide stay at home order, gatherings out of doors are limited to 5 people, who do not live in the same house, and they must be masked and distanced. No multi-family gatherings are permitted indoors at all. The only exception is that people who live alone may join a bubble with one family.