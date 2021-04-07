Apr 07, 2021

It was a great day for Hastings County.

The Federal and Provincial Ministers of Infrastructure, Catherine McKenna and Laurie Scott respectively, along with Hastings, Lennox and Addington MPP Daryl Kramp, and Mayors from a number of Hastings and Lennox and Addington County municipalities all gathered virtually on Zoom to announce $4.8 million in federal and provincial grants for recreational infrastructure. The grants included almost $750,000 to upgrade the arena in Tamworth, and about the same amount to rebuild the Moira Lake Trail bridge in Centre Hastings.

The largest portion of the grant went to the Eastern Ontario Trails Alliance (EOTA), over $2.25 million from the two governments, to rehabilitate and repair 21 bridge structures and recondition 550 kilometres of Trails, many of which run through Addington Highlands, Central and North Frontenac.

With an additional investment by EOTA itself, a total of over $3 million will be spent on the trail network.

“The trail revitalisation infrastructure project of $3,100,500.00 will allow us to recondition various sections of the 550 - kilometre trail network. Reconditioning of the trails will include resurfacing, and grading modifications. Structure repairs will include the rehabilitation of various bridge decks which include the trails in the township of Addington Highlands, and the townships of North and Central Frontenac. The Eastern Ontario Trails Alliance is extremely thrilled to be receiving this large amount of funding this will definitely assist us to make the necessary improvements to the trail,” said Cindy Cassidy, General Manager of the Eastern Ontario Trails Alliance.