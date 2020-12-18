Jeff Green | Dec 18, 2020

Fairmount Home management learned last evening that one resident of Fairmount Home in Frontenac County has tested positive for COVID-19.

They are receiving all necessary treatment under the care of Fairmount’s medical team. They have been medically isolated from other residents. Contact tracing work is underway as are plans for immediate further testing among Fairmount residents and staff. All other outbreak protocols remain in effect within the home and we continue to work closely with and under the direction of officials from KFL&A Public Health. This is the sole confirmed active case within the home. We await the results of further testing.

Fairmount management and staff ask that you respect the privacy and dignity of our residents and their families as they navigate this difficult challenge. More information will follow as it becomes available.