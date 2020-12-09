Jeff Green | Dec 09, 2020

(This article has been updated with Friday, December 11 numbers)

There have been 14 confirmed cases of COVID-19 confirmed in South Frontenac since Monday, but 3 of them might be mis-assigned Wolfe island cases, based on postal code information. Still, South Frontenac residents are now facing the highest concentration they have seen since the start of the pandemic. There is also a case involving a staff member at Harrowsmith Public School,

Two new cases were announced in Central Frontenac on Thursday and Friday. Meanwhile the case load continues to go up in Kingston and in the region generally.

As of Friday, the case count per 100,000 over the previous 7 days, which is one of the factors used to determine the colour coded level of restrictions within a region, is 37.1 and the testing positivity rate is 1.12%. The colour coding system, which just changed today, defines the Yellow Zone as 10-24.9 cases per 100,000 people and a testing positivity rate of 0.5% -1.2% The Orange zone is 25 -39.9 weekly positive tests per 100,000 people and a testing positivity rate of 1.2% -2.5%. While the Kingston Frontenac Lennox and Addington Region is still in the Yellow Zone according to the province, it now has a weekly case rate well into in the Orange Zone and approaching the Red Zone and a testing positivity rate that is approaching the Orange Zone.

As well, after months without a single hospitalization, there is now a patient in Intensive Care in KFL&A.

It now seems likely that KFL&A will enter the Orange Zone sooner rather than later.In what has become his daily rundown of cases, Dr. Moore said this afternoon that with the numbers that are in place now, he anticipates that the Province will designate KFL&A as an Orange Zone next Friday.