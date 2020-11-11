Nov 11, 2020

As the days grow shorter, Grownup Storytime is back, still in digital form until KFPL branches resume in-person programming. Relax at home and listen to a couple of short readings over Zoom from noon until 1 p.m. every Monday from November 9 through December 14.

Listening to audiobooks has long been popular among adults, but there's something special about listening to someone read to you, live and in person. And experiencing it in a group lets you enjoy not just the story but the company you’re in. Adults of all ages are invited to listen to stories, essays, excerpts or articles read by KFPL Programming Assistant Margi McKay. Relax at home over your lunch -- or perhaps your knitting – and recapture the joys of storytime that you knew as a child. You’re always welcome to stay to talk about what you've heard.

Grownup Storytime will run online from 12 to 1 p.m. on Mondays, from November 9 through December 14. Register online at calendar.kfpl.ca or by phone at (613) 549-8888. A Zoom link and password will be shared with registrants by email the Friday before the first discussion on November 9, and the same link will be used each week. New registrants will be contacted on Monday mornings with the link.

For more information, visit www.kfpl.ca.

Questions? Contact: Anne Hall, 613-549-8888, ext.3528, This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

