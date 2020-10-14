Oct 14, 2020

The County of Frontenac is now accepting nominations for the 2020 Access Award. The deadline for nominations is 23 October, 2020. The nomination form is available here.

The County of Frontenac, in partnership with the Frontenac Accessibility Advisory Committee (FAAC), created the award in 2013 to recognize persons, groups, or organizations that have made or are making significant contributions beyond legislated requirements, toward improving access for persons with disabilities in the County of Frontenac.

This year, the Accessibility Advisory Committee would like to hear about all of the wonderful acts of kindness that were carried out during this unprecedented year that have assisted all of our vulnerable citizens who were left isolated and unable to carry out many of their daily activities.

Access can include designing new or renovated buildings, an employment program, a transportation system, a recreational or leisure program, or anything that contributes significantly to persons with disabilities living independently.

Last year, the Access Award went to Southern Frontenac Community Services (SFCSC) in recognition of its work and dedication in making the Grace Centre in Sydenham fully accessible.

To access the nomination form, go to Frontenaccounty.ca and look under News and Alerts for 2020 Access Awards nomination now open.

Nominations close on October 23.