Ontario Provincial Police | Sep 16, 2020

Officers of the Lennox and Addington (L&A) County Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) initiated an investigation into an incident over the weekend of September 4, 2020.

The OPP are appealing for the public's assistance in identifying a male party who may have information regarding an event that was reported to have occurred around the Stoco Lake area at some point over the weekend.

The person is described as a white male with red tight curly hair, protruding eyes, freckles on his face and appears to be thin. He is believed to identify himself by the name of 'Bill' and may have been staying in a cottage around that area.

The OPP are unable to disclose any other details of this investigation at this time.

Any person having contact with this individual or with information regarding his whereabouts call the L&A County OPP at 1-888-310-1122