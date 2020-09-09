Sep 09, 2020

Normally at this time of year, young rural and farm folks would be carefully tending to their animals as they prepare for their Achievement Day at the Kingston Fall Fair, which normally would be held this coming weekend in Kingston.

However, in the year of COVID-19, all public gatherings have been cancelled, and there will be no opportunity for the “country to come to the city” to showcase and educate about the diversity and richness that is farming in Frontenac County.

The Frontenac Ploughing Match and Open Farms events won’t be bringing the city to the country this weekend like they did last year, although the “Virtual Open Farms” starts up next week.

The Frontenac Federation of Agriculture (FFA) represents over 350 farm families in the County of Frontenac and the City of Kingston and the Islands and makes it a priority to support events that help to promote agriculture in our area.

FFA members have, like all other small businesses, had to deal with COVID-19 related issues this year.

“It’s been harder to bring in parts for machinery and some other supplies, but the crops go in and the crops come out just like any other year,” she said, “and the added attention on local resources, local food and growing food at home has made for an eye opening summer for many people. Hopefully that will spark an interest in years to come.”

Typically, close to 30% of the FAA’s annual budget is allocated towards financially supporting local county organisations that spearhead projects that serve to educate the public about all types of farming, active here in the county.

Many of these projects culminate in the displays that we all enjoy at fall events, whether it be the dairy producers promoting the nutritional benefits of milk, the beef and sheep producers showcasing different beef breeds and meat quality or the 4-H youth, competing in skills of animal husbandry and gardening.

The Frontenac Federation of Agriculture (FFA) also financially supports a $500 bursary to a local student each year, furthering their post secondary studies in the agriculture and food discipline.

Recently the FFA Board met to reorganise its spending priorities, and with fewer venues to spend money on this year, “it became obvious that 2020 was the year to invest in our young people who are choosing agriculture and farming as a career,” said Allison Shannon, President of the Frontenac Federation of Agriculture, and the manager of Sun Harvest Greenhouses in Glenburnie.

As a result, this year, the FFA has awarded bursaries to 3 local students as they head off to their virtual agricultural science classrooms this fall.

“We knew there were very strong candidates from farming families in Frontenac County this year, and it made it easier for us to direct the funds in that direction,” Shannon said.

Rebecca Barr is entering her final year at the University of Guelph, and is from a dairy farm in Godfrey. Her years active in Frontenac 4-H have developed leadership skills that she has transferred to her university community where she has been active with the University’s largest Open House – College Royal.

Kaitlyn Perry grew up on a beef farm near Harrowsmith, and her love of animals and years of showing beef cattle with her family have inspired her to choose the animal science technologist program as she enters her first year at Lakeland College, Vermilion Alberta.

Courtney Orser, will be leaving her home farm in Sydenham to attend the University of Guelph where she plans to learn more about the industry that she is passionate about, and connect with other youth that see agriculture as a rewarding career.

“On behalf of the farming families in our community, we are pleased to be able to help support our rural young people as they make their way in the world and realise the exciting career opportunities that agriculture presents, and these 3 students will represent our industry well,” said Allison Shannon.