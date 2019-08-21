Aug 21, 2019

Two off-road collisions in Addington Highlands

Officers with Lennox and Addington County OPP responded to an all-terrain vehicle collision on August 17, around 7pm on Jacques Bay Road in Addington Highlands that resulted in a 48 year old male party being transported to hospital with injuries. Lennox and Addington Paramedics, and the Air Ambulance were called in to assist with treatment and transport. The collision only involved one vehicle. The investigation is ongoing.In a separate incident earlier on August 17at around pm, a patrolling Lennox and Addington OPP officer located a crashed side by side UTV on Kennebec Road in Addington Highlands. As a result of an investigation a driver has been charged.

William Kiser, aged 22 years, of Port Hope has been charged with: Careless Operation of a motor vehicle.

Domestic incident results in charges

On August 14 just before 10pm Frontenac Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were called to attend Dessert Lake road and Road 38 near Verona for a single motor vehicle collision. Frontenac EMS and South Frontenac Fire Service assisted by treating the driver for non-life threatening injuries.

While the collision was under investigation additional information was received that the driver had been involved in a domestic related incident prior to the collision. As a result of the investigation, Paul Kehoe, a 39 year old from Kingston Ontario, was charged with: mischief under $5,000 thousand dollars, theft under $5,000 thousand dollars, theft of a motor vehicle, break and enter into a dwelling.

ATV fatality in NF

On August 16, shortly after 12pm, officers from Frontenac Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) as well as North Frontenac Fire and Frontenac Paramedics responded to an All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) collision near Gravel Lake, north of Plevna, in North Frontenac Ontario.

The investigation has revealed that the riders of the ATV were travelling to pick wild berries when the ATV left the trail and went over a steep embankment.

As result of the collision the passenger of the ATV, Gerard MacDonald, a 56 year-old from North Dundas Township near Winchester Ontario, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver of the ATV was taken to Perth Hospital and assessed for minor injuries.

Violent incident in Parham

On August 17just after 2:30 p.m. officers from the Frontenac Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a residence in the Parham, Ontario area after receiving a report of a violent incident.

As a result of the investigation, the following individuals have been charged with one count each of Assault with a Weapon, Break and Enter to a Residence and Possession of a Prohibited Device: Brandon Alport, 23 year old from Kingston; Allan Towers 51, Carl Towers, Nicholas Towers, 24 and Luke Towers, 23, all from Central Frontenac. Noah Post, 20, from Central Frontenac, has been charged Assault with a Weapon, Break and Enter to a Residence and Possession of a Prohibited Device as well as Possession of an Imitation Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose. All were released on a Promise to Appear at a later date in the Ontario Court of Justice in Kingston to answer to the charges.