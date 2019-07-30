Jeff Green | Jul 30, 2019

Central Frontenac Fire Chief Greg Robinson, who lives in Kingston, had his truck stolen on Saturday Night (July 27) or early Sunday morning (July 28) and the theft was reported to the Ontario Provincial Police, Central Frontenac Mayor Frances Smith has confirmed.

The truck was subsequently located on Sunday in front of the township office in Sharbot Lake. It had been damaged, and that damage resulted from an attack on the van that took place after it had been dropped off in Sharbot Lake.

“A guy smashed it after it was parked at the township office. The OPP have arrested the man. I can’t say more because we have not seen the police report yet,” Smith added.

There was a heavy police presence in Sharbot Lake on Sunday afternoon, including several police cruisers and unmarked vans. Mayor Smith has confirmed that the police presence was related to the fire chief’s truck incident.

As part of his employment contract, Robinson uses his township truck for professional and personal use.

“As a fire chief, he needs to be on call at all times,” Smith said. “He is responsible for tracking his personal use of the vehicle, for tax purposes,” Smith said.

The truck is a red Ford F-150 that is similar to other vehicles used by the township with the exception that it does not have the township logo decaled onto it.

The OPP have not yet released any information concerning the incident, even though at least one person has been arrested.

An online post on the Facebook feed of the website First Response Media, a Kingston based site, reported on Sunday morning that the vehicle had been stolen, and two hours later, the post was updated to say the vehicle had been located in Sharbot Lake,

First Response Media said that the vehicle “was stolen in the area of the Isaiah Tubbs resort” among other details, which cannot be confirmed. When contacted, the website co-ordinator said that the information came from one of the site’s associates who monitors emergency communications in Hastings County.

The Isaiah Tubbs resort is located in Prince Edward County, in the vicinity of Sandbanks Beach and Sandbanks Provincial Park.

The News has reached out to Fire Chief Robinson for comment. We have not heard back as of yet.

This is not the first time that Fire Chief Robinson’s truck has made the news. Back on May 9, 2017, shortly after he was hired, the matter came up at a meeting of Central Frontenac Council. It was the subject of an item in the News as part of the report on that meeting. Here is that item, which was written by Craig Bakay

“Council approved a new half-ton truck at a cost not to exceed $40,000 for new Fire Chief Greg Robinson. The vehicle is not in the 2017 fire budget and will be financed through reserves. ‘It is normal accepted practice for municipalities to provide a vehicle to full-time fire chiefs so that they may respond quickly and safely to emergencies when required, both from home and while on duty,’ Robinson said. Mayor Francis Smith said they had discussed using one of two other pickups in the fleet for the chief but Robinson said both were already assigned to other duties at their respective fire halls.”

More on this story to follow …