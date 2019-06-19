Jacob White’s 3.14 pound bass caught in Fourth Depot Lake was good for third place in the third annual Shabot Obaadjiwan First Nation Bass Derby Saturday. Photo/Craig Bakay

Craig Bakay | Jun 19, 2019

It’s highly likely the phrase “fishin’ is better in the rain” was heard several times on area lakes Saturday as anglers of all ages took to the water amid rain and windy conditions in two fishing derbies.

Numbers were down at the third annual Shabot Obaadjiwan First Nation Bass Derby, said Chief Doreen Davis, who also served as chief tournament official at the weigh-in at Oso Beach.

“You can’t anchor in this weather,” she said. “But because it’s any lake north of the 401, people could find their own favourite spots.

“And it’s about getting the community together. All of the kids get a prize and even though it’s a bass derby, kids can weigh in anything, even if it’s a minnow.”

However, the kids division win, was anything but a minnow. Owen Lightheart landed a 3-pound bass on his “last cast of the day” to win the rod and reel combination.

Craig Schonaier took the $630 first prize in the derby with a 4.7 pound lunker, which he caught in Mosquito Lake, followed by Connor Clow’s 4.1 pound $180 second place winner. Jacob White took third with a 3.14 pounder.

Over at the King of Sharbot Lake tournament, which was limited to fish caught in Sharbot Lake, 22 teams braved the weather with Team #12, consisting of Bill Bowick, Scott Bullen and Brayden Bullen taking home the $1,500 first prize with a combined weight of 14.11 pounds.

Second place ($750) went to Team # 19 consisting of Billy Chambers and Taylor Lowry with a combined weight of 13.12 pounds. Third place ($500) went to Team #5 of Dave Lockridge and Steve Lockridge with a combined weight of 13.11 pounds.

Cazz Bahm and Josh Carr (Team #9) won the Hidden Weight prize.