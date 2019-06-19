Jun 19, 2019

Once again it’s time to celebrate Canada Day, July 1st. Central Frontenac is pleased to sponsor activities and events held at the Oso Beach in Sharbot Lake.

Starting with a pancake breakfast from 7:00 am to 10:00am, at the Wagner Road Fire station. Sponsored by Central Frontenac Fire Department.

The annual Canada Day run is starting with registration at 9:30 offering a 2K and 5k runs. $10.00 per person or $20.00 per family.

The Lions Club will be marshalling the parade again this year. We would like to encourage organizations, businesses and individuals of all ages to come out and celebrate red and white on Canada Day. Starting at noon, enter a float, walk your dog, ride your bike, or even ride your horse but please join us in making the parade a great start to summer in Central Frontenac.

Opening ceremonies are at 1:00 pm with local dignitaries in attendance to join in singing O Canada.

Along with a lot of local musical talent at the band shell we have karaoke, open mic and a karate demonstration in the lineup. Rural Frontenac Community Services will be hosting kid’s games and crafts. Face painting will be back as well.

A vendor village will also be available as well as the Masons and Lions Club will have their canteen with extended hours until 8:00 pm. The 39ers will have the delicious strawberry social fundraiser in the canteen area as well.

Back this year by popular demand is the fun-filled duct boat races. Challenge your neighbour, the island next door or another group of rivals to see who is the best boat builder in town! Starting at 2:00pm with registration starting at 1:30 pm, all age groups are welcome and prizes will be awarded. Rules and requirements are available on our Facebook page, District #3 Rec Committee or at the Central Frontenac Township office.

The evening will end with the always spectacular fireworks held at dusk.

A tax receipt can be issued at the township office for anyone wishing to donate to help with the Canada Days expenses.

A complete listing for Canada Day activities in Sharbot Lake will be published in an upcoming paper.

Hoping that Mother Nature cooperates on July 1st and we can enjoy celebrating together once again the great country that we are so lucky to live in.