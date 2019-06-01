Ontario Provincial Police | Jun 12, 2019

On June 3, 2019 shortly after 7:00pm, Frontenac Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received a traffic complaint from a concerned motorist about a person who was driving and was unlicensed.

The vehicle was located in Verona and as a result of the investigation, Frank Teal, a 27-year-old from Tichborne, Ontario, was charged with prohibited driving.

The motor vehicle was towed and impounded for 45 days. The accused was released on a promise to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Kingston at a late date to answer to the charge.

