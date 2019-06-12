Craig Bakay | Jun 12, 2019

Central Frontenac Township passed a bylaw reducing speed limits through the hamlet of Sharbot Lake at its regular meeting Tuesday night at Oso Hall in Sharbot Lake.

Under the new regulations, Road 38 shall be 70 kph from Hwy 7 to 14551 (about the Child Centre) and 50 kph from there to 14000 Road 38 (about Brewer Road). The new regulations do not affect the school zone in front of GREC, which remains at 40 kph during school hours.

Also, the remaining roadways within the hamlet shall be reduced to 40 kph. These roadways include Elizabeth Street, Garrett Street, Robert Street, Mathew Street, Thomson Street, Cannon Road, Legion Road, Medical Centre Road and Wing Crescent.

Also, Council approved the purchase of a “solar-powered school zone device” for $12,652 plus HST.

Acting Public Works Manager David Armstrong said in his report concerns had been raised by the OPP and communicated to the Community Policing Advisory Committee over the number of differing speed zones along the 4.3 kilometre stretch of Road 38 where there were nine posted speed limit signs travelling south and eight posted speed limit signs travelling northbound.

“Sgt. (Buff) Chadwich based out of the Sharbot Lake OPP detachment brought forward some concerns regarding the posted speed limit signage on Road 38, specifically from Highway 7 to Brewer Road,” Armstrong said. “The message conveyed by the officer was that there were too many speed limit signs and there was no consistency, making it difficult for them to enforce.”Stairs to cost more

Council approved an additional $1,237.60 for the stairs project at Oso Hall to deal with rotting sill plate discovered during the renovations. The additional costs will come from the 2019 budget.

Washroom woes

The washrooms at Oso Beach are temporarily out of order due to problems with auto-flush valves and water supply. Manager of Development Services Andy Dillon told Council that parts are on order (rubber seals) and that there is no evidence the damage is anything more than normal wear and tear.

In the meantime, two portable outdoor toilets have been installed at a cost of $90 for both plus a weekly fee of $65 each plus 8 per cent for sewage disposal. He said rates for for a minimum four-week rental which will allow them to be used for Canada Day.

Premium gas prevents wear and tear?

Dep. Mayor Victor Heese wanted to know why the Township uses premium gasoline in its fleet.

Acting Public Works Manager David Armstrong said that “it prevents wear and tear” and “that some people say it doesn’t.

“If Council wants us to switch to regular fuel, we can do that after this contract,” Armstrong said.

Palliative Care

Matt Walker of Compassionate Care and Sandy Whaley of South Frontenac Community Services addressed Council wanting to get their message out that palliative care services are now available in the area.

Walker said they have several goals including end-of-life care and support, creating access and capacity for a visiting hospice program, reducing social isolation and reducing emergency department visits and/or unnecessary hospitalization.

He said the area involved is more than 4,000 square kilometres with a very low population density, a higher percentage of people over 50 and over 65 than most of Ontario and a lower median income.

Whaley said that part of what they do is giving caregivers a break for a couple of hours or so.

“Our volunteers don’t come to entertain you or be entertained,” she said. “It can take a lot of energy to be social but you don’t know that until you have no energy,” she said.