Pete Nilson of Unusual Acres was all smiles as the Sharbot Lake Farmers Market opened for the season Saturday. Photo/Craig Bakay

Craig Bakay | May 22, 2019

With the Victoria Day weekend comes the opening of local farmers markets and Saturday at Oso Beach in Sharbot Lake was no exception.

“It’s been a cold, wet spring and vendors have been working hard to create options,” said Sue Cole, spokesperson for the Sharbot Lake Farmers Market. “But we do have plant starts, preserves and dried goods.

“And the earliest season greens are just starting to come in.”

They’ve added a couple of farm vendors this year, she said.

“We’re looking forward to having mushrooms and cut flowers,” she said. “And also some fresh soaps.”

She said they plan to have breakfast starting in June as well as a lot of other events, but they’re just getting started in that area as they’re a vendor-run market as opposed to having an administrator.

“We’re still figuring that out,” she said. “But follow our Facebook page for future events.”

One thing they would like to have is more music. They have a few days booked but they’d like to see some buskers around.

“We’re hoping to have more music,” she said. “There is power available, so bring your own equipment and put down a hat.”

She said musicians interested in playing at the market should email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. to book a Saturday.

The Sharbot Lake Farmers Market is open Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through Thanksgiving at Oso Beach in Sharbot Lake.