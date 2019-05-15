Craig Bakay | May 15, 2019

Just to be clear. The first week for amnesty loads at Central Frontenac landfills doesn’t mean said landfills will be open during the entire week, Council heard during its regular meeting Tuesday evening at Oso Hall in Sharbot Lake.

Coun. Tom Dewey told Council some of his constituents found the dates listed for the first of three weeks for amnesty loads in 2019 confusing, asking if the Monday May 20 to Sunday May 26 listing meant that the Olden site would be open all those days.

Acting Public Works Manager David Armstrong replied that the regular hours for both Olden and Oso sites would still be in effect.

“And the Monday, May 20 is a statutory holiday (Victoria Day), so both sites will be closed.

The hours of operation for Olden are Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 8 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The hours of operation for the Oso site are Mondays (except May 20, Victoria Day), Fridays and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon and Tuesdays and Sundays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Large items and construction waste that are part of an amnesty load are only accepted at Olden and Township staff ask that residents “make their best effort” to take amnesty loads to Olden.

There will be two more amnesty weeks in 2019 — July 153 to July 21 and Aug. 26 to Sept. 1. Regular landfill site hours will apply then also.

An amnesty load is a single load of household refuse at no charge (up to a $40 limit).

CF to switch to KARC for recycling, a “more responsible” option

Armstrong also asked Council for and received permission to negotiate an agreement with the City of Kingston to ship recycled items from Central Frontenac waste sites to the Kingston Area Recycling Centre.

Armstrong said for the past four years, Central has had an agreement with HGC Management Inc. in Belleville but “having seen both operations, I believe Kingston is more responsible.”

He said operating expenses would increase by about $8,000 per year by switching to KARC but there will be savings in staff time and fuel given that Kingston is closer to our waste sites and Central Frontenac would be eligible for a 2.6 per cent share of any revenues from recyclable sales.

He said by switching to KARC, it would free up 268.5 staff hours to be used on other maintenance activities and save nearly 6,000 litres of fuel.

He said the $8,000 is already accounted for in the 2019 operating budget.

Stairs contract, already underway, gets approved

Andy Dillon, manager of development services/chief building official, recommended Council accept the bid from Jones Contracting and Building Services for the stairs at Oso Hall in the amount of $30,850 plus HST. Work actually began May 10 but since it was under $50,000, the Mayor and Clerk-Administrator were authorized to sign a contract.

“There was some urgency so that the hall could be used,” said Mayor Frances Smith.

Dillon said the work is expected to be completed “by the end of the month” and will include four light standards and an extended landing “so a ramp can be built along the side of the building ensuring that everyone will be able to use the front door.”

$250 for fishing derby toilet needs

Council agreed to kick in up to $250 for a portable toilet at the government docks June 15 for a fishing tournament being put on by B.T. Productions.

Representing B.T., Kirk Chabot said the tournament will be smaller than last year’s, with about 60 participants.

Council also gave B.T. permission to hold a car show at Oso Beach Aug. 25.

A third request, to hold a canteen on Canada Day from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. was withdrawn.